OpenAI launches new Frontier platform to streamline AI adoption for enterprises

OpenAI has rolled out a new platform called Frontier, designed for companies that want to use artificial intelligence without ripping apart their current systems. The platform works by connecting different tools, apps, and data across a company into one place. This gives AI agents the information they need to handle jobs inside the company.

These agents can work on their own, without human help, and can use tools, write code, manage files, and more. OpenAI says the goal is to give companies one clear way to build, manage, and run agents that actually work inside their operations.

“This is really about recognizing that we’re not going to build everything ourselves,” said Fidji Simo, the CEO of Applications at OpenAI. “We’re going to be working with the ecosystem to build alongside them, and we embrace the fact that enterprises are going to need a lot of different partners.”

OpenAI made it clear this is not a one-size-fits-all setup. Frontier can work with agents that OpenAI made, but it also works with custom agents built by the companies using it. It even works with third-party agents from Google, Microsoft, and Anthropic.

According to Simo, “It’s simply not possible for OpenAI to build every single AI agent that companies need.”

This platform isn’t a total replacement for existing tools. It fits alongside what companies are already using, including ChatGPT Enterprise.

What makes it different is that it helps agents work like actual team members inside the business. They can access a company’s “shared business context” by connecting to things like ticketing tools, internal apps, and databases.

“What’s really missing still, for most companies, is just a simple way to unleash the power of agents as teammates that can operate inside the business without the need to rework everything underneath,” said Denise Dresser, OpenAI’s chief revenue officer. “That’s exactly why we’ve built Frontier.”

It also comes with tools to help track how well the agents are doing and make them better over time. These built-in tools are meant to test, evaluate, and improve performance across tasks, so the agents don’t just sit there acting dumb.

Barret Zoph, OpenAI’s general manager of business-to-business, said the company is trying to “transition agents into true AI coworkers.” He rejoined OpenAI in January after leaving Thinking Machines Lab, a company he co-founded with former OpenAI CTO Mira Murati.

Right now, Frontier is only available to a few early users. That list includes Uber, State Farm, Intuit, and Thermo Fisher. Broader access is expected “over the next several months,” according to OpenAI. No pricing information was shared.

This new product launch follows a clear trend. In November, OpenAI said over 1 million businesses were using its tech. CFO Sarah Friar said enterprise customers already make up about 40% of the company’s business, and she expects that to hit 50% by the end of 2026.