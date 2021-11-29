TL;DR Breakdown

• OMIC Token gains fame in sync with the Covid-19 variable.

• Omicron loses nearly 80 percent of its price after hitting a historic high.

As world trade plummets following the variant Covid-19 arrival, Omicron, a crypto with the same name, increases its price. For many speculators, it is a coincidence that the token under the abbreviation OMIC changed its value while the situation became increasingly tense in the world due to the pandemic. CoinMarketCap said the token traded above $680 a few hours ago but eventually lost over 70 percent of its value.

OMIC enters the list of abandoned cryptocurrencies that no one knew of their existence until a few hours or days. However, the token may gain priority considering that it has the name of a virus that changes the world.

Cryptocurrency Omicron increases its price in less than a week

As reported by CoinMarketCap, the OMIC token was trading last Thursday, November 25, at $65, and in less than a week, it reached more than $688. The official website shows the token as the best crypto protocol supported by the gold reserve, but without details.

The curious thing about Omicron is that it comes after the announcement of the NGO about the Covid variable of the same name. This could be a mere chance or an indirect way of saying that the OMIC token gained fame after this peculiar name was revealed.

Among other data we have from OMIC is that it is a token launched in early November. It has an official website and a Twitter profile. However, there are no details about the token’s creators, but according to what CoinMarketCap shows, it is good crypto to invest in.

Crypto market recovers after a loss last Friday

The cryptocurrency market is going through a volatile streak in which Bitcoin has lost a lot of value. Last Friday, the cryptocurrency with the highest value in decentralized commerce lost over 3 percent of its value reaching $54,000. However, it has been possible to appreciate the bullish peaks that help it stay above $57000 in subsequent days. BTC is priced at $56,927, up 4.78 percent in the last 24 hours, according to CoinMarketCap.

Omicron, meanwhile, is trading at $371.94 after reaching a maximum value of $641.75 earlier in the day. The token’s volume has increased over 93 percent in the last 24 hours, which has helped it stay at $879,948.

Now that Omicron is in full view of cryptocurrency investors, its adoption rate may increase in hours. The token looks promising, and OMIC could hit new all-time highs that help it scale the crypto market in the coming weeks.