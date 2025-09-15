FREE REPORT: A New Way to Earn Passive Income in 2025 DOWNLOAD
OKX targets Australia’s $1T SMSF market with crypto platform launch

OKX targets Australia's $1T SMSF market with crypto platform launch.Photo by appshunter.io on Unsplash.

Contents

1. Digital asset adoption grows in Australia
2. Younger investors may boost crypto SMSF
In this post:

  • OKX launched a dedicated crypto platform to build SMSF pension investments.
  • The Australian pension market is showing increased demand for SMSF.
  • OKX, along with Coinbase, aims to simplify the crypto acquisition and reporting process.

OKX, a global crypto platform, recently launched its Self-Managed Super Fund (SMSF), a vehicle for pension investments in Australia. The special investment tool offers individuals and corporations to build self-curated portfolios. 

As Cryptopolitan reported earlier, OKX, along with Coinbase, is among the first crypto companies to offer pension fund investments. 

OKX also created a purpose-built platform for SMSF, including secure buying infrastructure, management, and reports on digital assets. This would allow trustees to acquire crypto coins with extra safety. 

The OKX platform includes detailed dashboards on transactions and portfolio monitoring, exportable annual reports and AUSTRAC-licensed exchange services. The SMSF covers major assets like BTC and ETH. 

The platform also has dedicated onboarding and local customer support, with a newly hired Australian team. The service offers a guided setup, verification, documentation checks, and links to bank accounts. Customers can find support via phone, email, or live chat. 

Digital asset adoption grows in Australia

Australia has always shown early adoption for crypto. Lately, adoption has accelerated, becoming one of the fastest-growing investment segments. Based on the Chainalysis crypto adoption index, Australia is among growth regions, with an index of 38 in 2025. 

SMSF are also one of the in-demand savings tools, with 28% of retirement funds flowing into self-selected investments. SMSF draws in around $4T from Australian investors, and even a fraction of those inflows could boost crypto demand. 

Trustees have been crying out for institutional-grade infrastructure that doesn’t compromise on compliance or security. That’s exactly what we’ve built,” said Kate Cooper , CEO of OKX Australia. “The stats show a significant increase in digital asset allocations, which is why OKX has decided to launch an SMSF platform with infrastructure and reporting tools that trustees can use.”

Cooper added that OKX consulted trustees and pension industry professionals while developing the products, identifying uncertainty about crypto and operational complexity as barriers to adoption. 

Crypto allocation into SMSF is just around $1.11B, but OKX believes the sector has the ability to grow. In the summer of 2025, Australia also admitted BTC as a potential mortgage collateral asset. 

Younger investors may boost crypto SMSF

The OKX offer arrives at a time of generational changes in investment. Currently, SMSF are mostly used by older investors. However, the ability to self-select a portfolio coincides with Millennial trends of actively picking assets. 

The 25-35 year cohort of Australian investors have more widespread crypto ownership, with 53% holding at least some crypto. While not formally part of retirement portfolios, crypto has been used for its significant upside. However, in the past year, the share of crypto in SMSF fell by around 4%. 

OKX aims to boost convenience and reporting, allowing SMSF to tap the rapid crypto expansion. SMSF creation has been touted by Australian influencers, though the process was shown to be complicated, requiring special knowledge. OKX aims to bring all everything into one app, for a simplified tool to acquire and track crypto assets. 

