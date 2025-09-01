Coinbase, OKX to steer Australian pension funds into crypto

Crypto giants Coinbase Global and OKX are preparing products to tap the Australian retirement system. Digital assets are expected to tap the industry’s $2.8 trillion in total value, as mainstream crypto adoption is gaining mainstream acceptance.

Coinbase Global and OKX are preparing products to tap the Australian pension pool, containing $2.8 trillion in one of the world’s best-regulated retirement systems. Two of the largest centralized exchanges aim to redirect some of the retirement money into cryptocurrencies, deepening the connection between crypto and mainstream finance.

The initial connection with crypto will be the newly introduced superannuation funds, or SMSFs, which make up around 25% of Australia’s pension pool. The funds rely on self-selected investments, giving individuals decision-making power over their retirement portfolio. Regular Australian pension pools have avoided crypto so far, with no sign of adopting those assets anytime soon.

‘It does make sense that we’re probably seeing a bit more interest in crypto in the self-managed super fund space first,’ said Fabian Bussoletti, technical manager at the SMSF Association, cited by Bloomberg. ‘Perhaps the larger funds will catch up over time.’

Crypto adoption in pensions is still in its initial stages, though UK investors have taken up the potential of digital assets, as Cryptopolitan reported earlier.

To tap the Australian market, Coinbase will launch a dedicated SMSF service, which already has 500 investors on its waiting list. OKX launched a similar point of access in June, also showing significant demand, said Kate Cooper, chief executive of the OKX Australian arm.

Crypto holdings for retirement remain modest

Crypto holdings in SMSF remain relatively low, the equivalent of $1.1B, based on Australian tax office data. However, Australian investors have expanded their holdings significantly since the initial forays in 2021. Both Coinbase and OKX expect asset acquisition will expand, as institutional funds and regulators become more comfortable with crypto exposure.

As of 2025, AMP is the only major Australian pension provider with crypto-based exposure.

The Coinbase and OKX products are tailored to buy-and-hold investors, rather than active traders. The exchanges will help investors to establish their own SMSF, with legal and accounting help.

Establishing an SMSF has significant administrative costs, including independent audits, so the crypto investment may only be viable for larger accounts.

Coinbase expects clients with up to $65K investments

Coinbase has been preparing for SMSF services since 2024 and will roll out the full product in the coming months. The potential clients from the waiting list show an 80% probability of establishing a new SMSF, while 77% plan to invest up to $65,000 (A$100,000) in digital assets.

Coinbase’s approach aims to tap newer generations of investors, who are often crypto natives and more comfortable with picking their own investments. Younger investors open SMSF years earlier than previous generations and allocate more to digital assets.

The Australian Securities and Investment Commission still urges caution and avoiding over-exposure due to volatility.

Australia’s regulators are also vigilant about crypto crime, recently ordering Binance Holdings, Ltd. to appoint an external auditor on its local arm. Australia overhauled its crypto regulation framework earlier in 2025, though it still retains the momentum as one of the global crypto hotspots.

Both Coinbase and OKX have attempted to stay within the boundaries of current crypto regulations, as it would allow them to tap into inflows from the much more liquid traditional markets.

