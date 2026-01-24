Oklahoma introduces new bill focused on paying state employees and vendors in BTC.

Lawmakers in Oklahoma have submitted a new bill that will allow businesses and state employees to receive payments in Bitcoin. The new legislation is not limited to businesses, as residents are also covered under the new bill that was submitted this week.

The bill, Senate Bill 2064, was introduced by Senator Dusty Deevers during the 2026 legislative session. It establishes a legal framework for the use of Bitcoin as a medium of exchange and compensation without officially recognizing the asset as a legal tender. The bill mentions that it does not conflict with the United States Constitution’s prohibition on states declaring legal tender other than gold and silver. Instead, it will recognize Bitcoin as a financial instrument being used within the legal frameworks of the country.

Oklahoma releases new bill focused on BTC payments

According to Senate Bill 2064, it would provide state employees in Oklahoma with the option to receive their salaries or wages in Bitcoin. The payment is expected to be based on the asset’s market value at the start of a pay period or at the time of payment. Employees would also be allowed to choose their payment preference at the beginning of every pay period, where they could choose to take their pay in Bitcoin, US dollars, or a combination of both.

Payments are also expected to be deposited in a self-hosted wallet under the control of the employee or a third-party custodial account of the employee’s choice. The legislation will also provide vendors in contract with the state an option to take their payment in Bitcoin on a per-transaction basis. The value of the Bitcoin payment would be determined by the price of the asset at the time of the transaction, unless otherwise stated in a written agreement.

Aside from payroll and procurement, the bill also allows private businesses and residents in Oklahoma to negotiate and receive payments in Bitcoin. This means that the bill enforces the use of the asset as a voluntary medium of exchange across the state. According to reports, SB 2064 includes several provisions, including ones aimed at limiting regulatory friction for Bitcoin native businesses. Firms dealing exclusively in crypto and do not exchange them would be exempted from Oklahoma’s money transmitter licensing requirements.

The new bill could take effect in November 2026

The bill also directs the Oklahoma State Treasurer to issue a request for proposals for a crypto firm that would be used to process Bitcoin payments for state employees and vendors. While selecting a provider, the Treasurer is expected to consider several factors, including fees, transaction speed, relevant state licenses, custody options, and cybersecurity practices. The Treasurer is expected to finalize all contracts with a provider by January 1, 2027.

In addition, the Treasurer is also expected to promote the rules for implementing the program. The current bill follows a previous one introduced by Oklahoma State Senator Dusty Deevers in January 2025. It was called the Bitcoin Freedom Act (SB 325) and was designed to allow employees, vendors, and businesses choose if they want to receive and make payments in Bitcoin while creating a legal framework for the use of the asset in the state’s economy.

The move follows States like New Hampshire and Texas in looking into several ways to integrate Bitcoin into public finance. New Hampshire passed the country’s first Strategic Bitcoin Reserve law, allowing the state to hold about 5% of its funds in high-cap digital assets. In addition, it also approved a Bitcoin-backed municipal bond. On the other hand, Texas created its Strategic Bitcoin Reserve and made the first US state Bitcoin ETF purchase of around $5 million.

If passed, the new legislation would take effect in Oklahoma in November 2026, adding the state to a small list of US states looking into the direct integration of Bitcoin into government payment systems. The Oklahoma Tax Commission would also be tasked with issuing guidance on the tax treatment of digital assets received as payment starting from January 2027, addressing an area that has often created uncertainty for employees and employers.

