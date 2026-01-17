Oklahoma lawmaker submits three AI regulation bills

An Oklahoma lawmaker has filed three regulatory bills aimed at placing safeguards on artificial intelligence usage in the state. According to the bill, House Bill 3545, AI systems will be barred from being granted personhood under state or federal law.

Artificial intelligence systems have been in the news lately after the xAI chatbot Grok was being used by some users to create intimate pictures of women and children without consent.

The move has caused several leaders across countries to speak out, with most of them criticizing the platform and its owner, Elon Musk.

House Bill 3545 will look to cover aspects like that in Oklahoma, with the bill barring its use for deepfakes of any kind.

Oklahoma lawmaker submits three AI regulations

House Bill 3545 is expected to have more applications at the state government level compared to the federal level. It will restrict government use of artificial intelligence for discriminatory classification systems, biometric surveillance, and the creation of deepfakes.

In addition, any AI recommendations would require thorough human review before they are implemented, and agencies in Oklahoma would also need to take part in an annual statewide AI report.

House Bill 3545 also aims to protect young Oklahoma residents from AI systems like chatbots. If passed, it would prohibit the deployment of a “social AI companion” to minors in Oklahoma, and the use of an AI chatbot would require age certification measures.

In addition, the Oklahoma bill has an exception for therapeutic AI tools, highlighting that users can be allowed to use them provided they are used with professional oversight.

While the Oklahoma bill seeks to address the most important issues in the artificial intelligence industry today, it is coming after a federal executive order signed by United States President Donald Trump in December 2025. The executive order sought to block states from enforcing their AI laws, keeping them under federal control. He also created a litigation Task Force that would challenge state AI laws that conflict with federal rules.

Meanwhile, California Attorney General Rob Bonta has issued a cease-and-desist order to artificial intelligence company xAI, demanding that the business stop generating offensive deepfake images through its Grok chatbot.

The order was issued in response to Grok being used to create unlawful and offensive content, which primarily revolves around nonconsensual adult photographs. He argued that it is illegal to create, distribute, and display CSAM.

California is not the only region targeting xAI and its Grok chatbot. India recently called on the company and its executives to check the activities of the chatbot. It highlighted the harm it was doing to women and society at large. The country also has the platform as an ultimatum to ensure a safeguard is developed to combat this menace.

On the other hand, Indonesia has announced sanctions on the chatbot, suspending its usage in the country. The country noted that using the chatbot to create fake pornography amounts to a form of digital violence. “The government views non-consensual sexual deepfakes as a serious violation of human rights, dignity, and citizens’ security in the digital space,” the country said at the time.

Meanwhile, blogging platform X has released a statement noting that image generation on the platform has now been limited to only verified users. “We have implemented technological measures to prevent the Grok account from allowing the editing of images of real people in revealing clothing such as bikinis,” the X Safety account said on Wednesday. “This restriction applies to all users, including paid subscribers.”

Join a premium crypto trading community free for 30 days - normally $100/mo.