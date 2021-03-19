TL;DR Breakdown:

The expansion move by OKEx has enjoyed massive support from major players in the crypto community.

The emergence of Cosmostation in the OKExchain would benefit users as they would earn rewards for staking the native token of the OKExchain, which is the OKT.

Pioneer trading chain OKExchain, a creation of OKEx, has desired to make available a serene environment for users secure staking. OKEx, widely known for its crypto trading and exchange platform, seeks to stamp its feet in the crypto sphere by creating an environment for secure staking.

Its partnership with cosmostation followed this desire of OkExchain to create an atmosphere for secure staking. This, however, is one among many such alliances as the crypto sphere experiences significant growth. The expansion move by OKEx has enjoyed massive support from major players in the crypto community. Wallet providers, security specialists of blockchain, and auditors of smart contracts are among those who are supporting this move.

The other participant of this partnership — Cosmostation, is a renowned enterprise-scale validator and a developer of an end-user application specializing in Defi solution. Integration of cosmostation with various networks on cosmos SDX occurs with ease. Hence its uniqueness.

Jay Hao, CEO of OKEx, during the partnership announcement, disclosed his satisfaction with the effort of the OKExchain team in setting up its ecosystem to be as robust and conducive for customers. He also highlighted his Joy in having Cosmostation as a part of its OKExchain. He concluded by saying that these efforts by OKExchain will lead to positioning OKExchain as a significant player in the Defi economy.

Cosmostation’s role in the OKExchain’s secure staking ecosystem

The emergence of Cosmostation in the OKExchain would benefit users as they would earn rewards for staking the native token of the OKExchain, which is the OKT. Cosmostation will, in addition to secure staking, make available other user-friendly and safe tools. These tools include mobile wallet and Block explorer by Mintscan, widely used in cosmos SDX supported networks.

OKExchain, in addition to providing a secure staking environment, has made provisions for users seeking to create dApps and assets. OKEx has made other partnerships with companies like Chains guard, Chaitin, PeckShield, Beosin, Certix, and KnownSec. These partnerships are the beginning of many more to come hence giving OKexchain an edge in creating a standard for the industry and a highly secured system making secure staking a reality.