Chinese Bitcoin exchange, OKCoin partnered with Unstoppable Domains to support blockchain domain names for crypto payment.

The exchange is now the first to introduce such a service to users.

The leading Beijing-based Bitcoin exchange, OKCoin, has collaborated with Unstoppable Domains to introduced human-readable domain names to receive and send cryptocurrencies easily. Crypto wallet addresses are the most used option for cryptocurrency payments, which can be complicated as these addresses are not readable. This highlights the need for other crypto payment alternatives as the crypto market continues to grow.

OKCoin joins 40+ wallets to support blockchain domain names

The Bitcoin trading platform partnered with Unstopped Domains to support the “.crypto” blockchain domain. Per the announcement, the exchange users will be able to tie their crypto addresses with their chosen domain name, through which they can conveniently send or receive crypto payment without using the wallet addresses.

The co-founder of Unstoppable Domains, Brad Kam, commented that “the seamless and frictionless payment experience” with the blockchain domain names will also simplify the onboarding process for new users.

As the bull run continues, it is critical we are working to remove friction for the next new wave of crypto enthusiasts Kam added

Following the development today, OKCoin has reportedly become the first digital currency trading platform to support blockchain domain names for crypto payments. Already, more than wallets are supporting this payment method. Also, Unstoppable Domains noted that nearly 500,000 crypto domains had been registered with them.

Blockchain browser

Unstoppable Domain’s crypto domain registry is powered by the Ethereum blockchain. Aside from the crypto domains, Unstoppable Domain is also working to debut a decentralized web browsing experience. This is initiative has attracted prominent investors, like Tim Dapper. As Cryptopolitan reported, the company touts the planned web browser is being developed to promote the censorship-free web and next-gen Web 3.0 decentralized internet.