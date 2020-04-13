Fraudsters are now targeting residents in New Zealand, who watch adult content videos, according to local police. The scammers blackmail the victims through their email and threaten to expose them if they do not comply with settling the demand in Bitcoin ransom.

This is not the first time residents face such email extortion fraud, according to Callum McNeill, the Detective Senior Sergeant. He noted that such fraudulent acts initially surfaced two years ago in the country.

However, the Waitemata Police are currently scrutinizing the recent reports of these illegal activities demanding Bitcoin ransom, as the local news outlet, NZHerald, reported.

Scammers demand $1,900 worth of Bitcoin ransom

The fraudsters reportedly reach out to there potential victims (adult content viewers) through there email address. At first, they send messages to inform them that they have breached their computer system.

Afterward, the victims were asked to a $1,900 USD worth of Bitcoin ransom. In cases where the victims fail to comply, the attackers threaten to send the videos to their family, as well as friends.

Per the report, the video clips were accessed from the victims’ webcam, containing evidence that the viewed pornographic websites. Many of the victims had to make the Bitcoin ransom because they are worried about seeing there video leaked to the public.

Email extortion frauds

According to the Detective Senior Sergeant, the fraudsters also tell victims that they know their passwords. Sometimes, they disclosed to the victims some of the passwords which they used previously. However, those passwords were reportedly obtained from leaked online data hacks.

To this extent, the local police advised residents who receive such emails demanding Bitcoin ransoms to delete them immediately. Such emails are probably meant to scam them. McNeill also urged residents to change passwords as often as possible.

While he believes it is a good idea to follow, McNeill added that its paramount to change the password, especially if the scammers disclosed there password, which is currently in use. Meanwhile, the police said the victims who already paid the Bitcoin ransoms to contact them. Probably, this could help in the investigation and help the police to find out the people behind the scam.