NYSE to launch 24/7 US stock trading through new on-chain tokenized exchange

The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) has announced the development of a platform for trading and on-chain settlement of tokenized securities. This platform will support crypto-style 24/7 trading in the US-listed equities and exchange-traded funds, subject to regulatory approval.

According to reports, NYSE’s new digital platform will enable tokenized trading experiences, including fractional-share purchases, orders sized in dollars, and immediate settlement using tokenized capital and stablecoin-based funding.

Its design combines the NYSE’s cutting-edge Pillar matching engine with post-trade systems built on blockchain, which can support multiple chains for settlement and custody. The exchange said the platform is intended to power a new NYSE venue focused on digital securities.

ICE integrates banks like BNY and Citi

If approved, the platform would support both fungible tokenized shares that are fungible with traditionally issued securities and natively issued digital securities. Tokenized shareholders would retain the same dividend and governance rights as traditional shareholders, with access provided to qualified broker-dealers on a non-discriminatory basis.

Lynn Martin, President, NYSE Group, stated, “We are leading the industry toward fully on-chain solutions, grounded in the unmatched protections and high regulatory standards that position us to marry trust with state-of-the-art technology. Harnessing our expertise to reinvent market infrastructure is how we’ll meet and shape the demands of a digital future.”

The platform for tokenized securities is part of Intercontinental Exchange’s and NYSE’s larger digital plan. The company revealed that it is already getting its clearing infrastructure ready to support trading 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

ICE said it is working with banks such as BNY and Citi to enable tokenized deposits across its clearinghouses. This will allow clearing members to handle funds outside of normal banking hours and meet margin requirements in different places and at different times.

Michael Blaugrund, Vice President of Strategic Initiatives, ICE, stated, “Since its founding, ICE has propelled markets from analog to digital […] Supporting tokenized securities is a pivotal step in ICE’s strategy to operate on-chain market infrastructure for trading, settlement, custody, and capital formation in the new era of global finance.”

As reported by Cryptopolitan, BNY recently activated tokenized deposits that allow clients to move value across blockchain networks in near real time while maintaining deposits in the bank’s regulated system. Industry participants, including ICE, Circle, and Baillie Gifford, are taking part in the initial rollout.

NYSE will be competing at a larger scale with Robinhood’s 24 Hour Market, which showed that retail appetite exists for overnight trading in megacap names. NYSE can match that access with deeper liquidity, surveillance, and brand trust.

Early institutional movers in tokenized equities

Tokenized equities are already booming with institutions that took the initiative earlier. For instance, Kraken’s xStocks lets users trade tokenized versions of more than 50 US stocks and ETFs around the clock. Ondo Finance has issued over 100 tokenized US equities on Ethereum and plans to extend to BNB Chain and Solana.

Additionally, BitMEX runs equity perps synthetic exposure to US names and indices using crypto as collateral. Trust Wallet integrated tokenized real-world assets, so it’s reported that 200 million users can hold and swap them natively. eToro has revealed plans to tokenize US stocks on Ethereum with 24/7 trading.

Tokenized equities recorded surpassed $800M in market cap, a 2,500% increase from the $16 million recorded at the start of last year.

According to on-chain data, the market cap of tokenized stocks has increased by 16% over the last 30 days, surpassing $800 million. This figure represents a whopping 2,500% increase from the modest $16 million recorded just one year prior.

Also, the tokenized asset market almost quadrupled through the year to nearly $20 billion by the end of 2025. Jürgen Blumberg, COO of tokenization specialist Centrifuge, predicted that the total value locked (TVL) in real-world asset tokens will exceed $100 billion by the end of 2026, with more than half of the world’s top 20 asset managers launching tokenized products.

