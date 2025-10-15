New York City Mayor Eric Adams has signed Executive Order 57 to establish the nation’s first municipal Office of Digital Assets and Blockchain Technology, marking a major step in his long campaign to make the City a global leader in crypto innovation.

The office will promote the responsible use of digital assets, attract investment, and create economic opportunities for New Yorkers. Operating under the mayor’s administration, it aims to coordinate blockchain innovation across city agencies, enhance public understanding of digital assets, and draw world-class talent to New York’s expanding tech ecosystem.

This comes as the Mayor recently announced that he is leaving his re-election bid. The race will now likely be between Democrat Zohran Mamdani and former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo.

In a post last month, Adams said, “Despite all we’ve achieved, I cannot continue my reelection campaign.”Data from public opinion polls showed that Adams had been running far behind Mamdani and Cuomo, who were contesting as independents. The polls indicated Mamdani has a sizeable lead before the November 4 election in the most populous city in the United States.

New York City builds a blockchain office to drive innovation and growth

Mayor Eric Adams announced the establishment of the new Office of Digital Assets and Blockchain, which will help New York become a global leader in digital assets and demonstrate the city’s readiness to welcome the future. “Our first-in-the-nation Office of Digital Assets and Blockchain will help make us the global capital of digital assets.” He added that such new technology will create more jobs, bring new investment, and build new opportunities for people from every background.

The city’s Chief Technology Officer, Matt Fraser, will lead the office as it collaborates with the NYC Office of Technology and Innovation and fosters strong partnerships with private companies, investors, and community groups. The office will connect the city government and the digital assets industry, enabling businesses to share their ideas and challenges directly with policymakers.

It will also teach people about digital assets and help them understand how to use them safely. The office will run public education campaigns to help New Yorkers understand the risks and benefits of digital currencies clearly and straightforwardly. It will teach residents how to protect their wallets, spot fake websites or messages, and avoid common online fraud. This educational effort will also support financial inclusion, as it will reach communities that have been traditionally excluded from banking services.

Mayor Adams said he wants New York City to lead by example and demonstrate to the world how technology can serve people, rather than replace them.

Mayor Adams picks Moises Rendon to lead the new digital assets office

Mayor Eric Adams picked Moises Rendon as the first executive director of New York City’s new Office of Digital Assets and Blockchain. Rendon has been part of the city’s Office of Technology and Innovation since 2024. He has also spent many years collaborating with international organizations, government agencies, and private companies to develop fair and modern regulations for the expanding digital finance sector.

Rendon said he feels deeply honored to take on this new role and called it a “historic moment for New York City.” He explained that the office is about helping people understand and benefit from new technology.

One of the first major steps he will take as the head of the office is to establish a new commission composed of experts who will advise the city on its strategy regarding digital assets. Their task will be to debate ideas, share insights, and ensure that the city’s policies enable progress while safeguarding people’s safety and privacy. The task group will also examine how blockchain can be utilized in government services, including maintaining records in a secure and accessible manner, enhancing public information access, and facilitating faster payments for SMEs.

Claim your free seat in an exclusive crypto trading community - limited to 1,000 members.