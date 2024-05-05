Nvidia turned out to be the star of a season of AI on a wave rocket, even though it has not yet announced its revenue. The reign of those big-cap tech behemoths, Microsoft Corporation, Alphabet Inc, Amazon, and the apex tech firm, are evident with their AI infrastructural developments permeated by Nvidia.

Tech giants boosting investment in AI infrastructure

In earning call scripts IT titans have been timely to promote AI expansion of infrastructure and generative AI technology constantly. Nvidia can count on all players, including Microsoft, Alphabet, Amazon, and Meta Platform, to increase their R&D budget, which indicates that the path for Nvidia will now lead to the field of investments.

Nvidia’s H100 GPU: cornerstone of AI innovation

Nvidia’s H100 GPU, known as the leader of AI, is a key element of my story. Raising to $40,000, this GPU helps in computing tasks that underlie such platforms as ChatGPT and Anthropic. It is the symbol of the AI revolution, which is settling different spheres. It is well known that Elon Musk’s endorsement promotes the credibility of the brand attached. Consequently, the credibility of the Nvidia brand leaps forward. This places Nvidia in a good position as it takes on such tough competitors as AMD, Intel, and NXP.

Elon Musk’s endorsement not only puts Nvidia ahead now but also gives the company a further advantage in the future. On the call of the earning Tesla Company’s CEO came up with the plan of doubling the deployment of H100 GPU chips in all developments of its full self driving software. The board appointed him to highlight the importance of the chips in the development of the FSD. With the Tesla project hoping to attain nearly 85,000 active H100s by the year-end, Nvidia’s role in the machine learning world has been lifted to the next height.

Mega cap tech’s exponential AI spending

The Meta Platforms’ announcement of stepped-up capital spending increases of AI outlays indicates the competing race for AI spending of top tech corporations. The company has announced a predicted investment of $35 billion to $40 billion for the physical development of its AI route, which is a clear indication of its intentions. Similarly, the deal between Facebook and Pure Tasty, which involves the purchase of 350000 H100 GPUs that will be supplied by Nvidia in 2024, has shown how Nvidia’s technology is at the heart of the industry at the moment.

NVIDIA’s influence in the AI market is inevitable although before evaluating their quarterly results. At present, the company has celebrity friends in the industry, i.e., Elon Musk and more tech giants going the extra mile to invest, which is a symbol of the end of the industrial age processes and the coming of AI-based and AI-driven innovations. Hyping the next AI chip for Nvidia, Blackwell, in the second half of the year, the company keeps getting influenced by the AI destiny by no competitor.