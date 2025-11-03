🔥 14 Days Free → Join Our Discord Trading Room GET ACCESS
Track all markets on TradingView
CNYNVDAUSD

U.S. officials block Nvidia’s China export plan, deal sinks at last minute

3 mins read
852230
U.S. officials block Nvidia’s China export plan, deal sinks at last minute

Contents

1. Huang pushes for market access while officials warn of national security risk
2. Trump signals conditional openness but rejects top-tier Blackwell
3. Congressional critics target Huang and link AI race to Cold War stakes
Share link:

In this post:

  • Trump blocked Nvidia from exporting its advanced Blackwell AI chips to China just before his October 30 meeting with Xi.
  • Top U.S. officials, including Marco Rubio and Howard Lutnick, warned the deal would boost China’s AI capabilities.
  • Jensen Huang is still pushing for approval of a downgraded version of the chip, but nothing has been approved yet.

U.S. officials stopped Nvidia from moving ahead with a major chip export deal to China in the final hours before President Donald Trump met President Xi Jinping in Busan, South Korea, on October 30, according to reporting from the Wall Street Journal.

Trump had planned to raise the issue during the summit after Jensen Huang, the chief executive of Nvidia, pushed for approval to sell the company’s newest Blackwell generation of artificial intelligence chips to Chinese firms.

The request was urgent because the chips are critical to training and running advanced AI systems, and the potential sales were worth tens of billions of dollars.

Two days before the meeting, Trump reviewed the request with his top national security and trade officials.

Marco Rubio, the Secretary of State, told Trump that exporting the high-end Blackwell processors would boost China’s AI data center capacity and damage U.S. strategic interests.

Jamieson Greer, the U.S. trade representative, and Howard Lutnick, the commerce secretary directing trade talks, also opposed the approval. Facing near-total rejection from those advising him, Trump removed the topic from the Xi summit agenda entirely.

Huang pushes for market access while officials warn of national security risk

Jensen has spoken with Trump often about Nvidia’s access to China, which is one of Nvidia’s largest markets and home to a large share of the world’s AI research talent.

At an Nvidia event in Washington before the Busan summit, Jensen emphasized the stakes. He said that about half of the world’s AI researchers work in China and that the U.S. risked permanently losing market share.

“I really hope President Trump will help us find a solution,” Jensen said. “Right now we’re in an awkward place.”

The Blackwell chips are Nvidia’s most advanced generation of GPUs. The company has said that servers built with the B200 chip can perform training workloads about three times faster than servers using the older H100, and inference tasks about fifteen times faster.

See also  Apple CEO Tim Cook sidesteps antitrust collapse by rallying ecosystem around services

Those performance differences matter, because they shape how fast companies can build and deploy AI products.

The U.S. first imposed export controls on high-end Nvidia chips to China in 2022, saying they were meant to slow Chinese progress in frontier AI systems.

Trump signals conditional openness but rejects top-tier Blackwell

For months before the Busan summit, Trump had publicly hinted at a possible approval of a lower-performance version of Blackwell for China, which naturally raised expectations inside Nvidia and among Chinese companies that some export path might reopen.

After returning from the Asia trip, Trump changed tone in public. In an interview on “60 Minutes,” he said the U.S. would allow China to do business with Nvidia, but not with its most advanced chip.

He said of the Blackwell processors, “We don’t give that chip to other people,” without specifying whether he meant only the top-performing version or also the scaled-down version Nvidia had been drafting.

The specifications for the reduced-performance Blackwell chip have not been released. In August, Trump said he would consider a version cut by 30% to 50% in capability. People familiar with Nvidia’s internal timeline said the company could produce such a chip within two or three months of receiving approval.

Even if approved, the reduced version faces obstacles. In August, the White House reversed an export ban on an older Nvidia chip on the condition that Nvidia share 15% of revenue from China with the U.S. government.

Some lawyers said such an arrangement functioned like a tax that had not been authorized by Congress. Soon after that proposal surfaced, Chinese authorities privately instructed companies not to buy the chip. Nvidia has not sold the H20 chip in China since April, which cost the company billions of dollars in potential revenue.

See also  Kenya's leading telecom, Safaricom, blocks Pavel Durov's Telegram

Congressional critics target Huang and link AI race to Cold War stakes

Opposition to Nvidia’s efforts has grown in Congress and policy circles. Before the Busan meeting, critics circulated a video of Jensen’s comments in a July CNN interview where he said he did not think it mattered who won the global AI race.

The House Select Committee on China reacted sharply. It described Jensen’s statement as “dangerously naive” and compared the situation to nuclear competition during the Cold War. It wrote on X, “This is like arguing that it would not have mattered if the Soviets beat the U.S. to a nuclear weapon.”

The Busan summit itself ended with both governments taking steps to reduce tensions in some areas. The U.S. agreed to lower certain tariffs, and China agreed to resume purchases of U.S. soybeans.

But the chip issue remained unresolved. For Xi, gaining access to advanced processors is essential to China’s goal of building domestic high-technology industries. Not receiving relief on the chip restrictions delays China’s timeline.

For Nvidia, the situation is still fluid. The company remains in discussions with the administration about the modified Blackwell chip.

Jensen said in Washington last week that Trump calls him late at night, and he expects the conversation to continue ahead of Trump’s planned trip to China in April. But the top-tier Blackwell chip remains blocked, and the timeline for any alternative is uncertain.

Sign up to Bybit and start trading with $30,050 in welcome gifts

Share link:

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.

Most read

Loading Most Read articles...

Stay on top of crypto news, get daily updates in your inbox

Editor's choice

Loading Editor's Choice articles...
SEARCH
Top Sections
Follow us
Twitter Instagram Linkedin Telegram Facebook Youtube Reddit

- The Crypto newsletter that keeps you ahead -

Markets move fast.

We move faster.

Subscribe to Cryptopolitan Daily and get timely, sharp, and relevant crypto insights straight to your inbox.

  • Breaking news & regulatory updates
  • Expert analysis on market trends
  • No hype, just facts that matter

Join now and
never miss a move.

Get in. Get the facts.
Get ahead.

Subscribe to CryptoPolitan