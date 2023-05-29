Nvidia unveils DGX GH200, supercharges AI development and gaming industry

TL;DR Breakdown

Alongside the DGX GH200, Nvidia announced Nvidia ACE for Games, a platform that will utilize AI to create game NPCs with more depth and personality.

Nvidia, a forerunner in developing artificial intelligence (AI) tools and applications, has disclosed ambitious plans to roll out an array of innovative AI products. During the Computex event in Taiwan on May 28, Nvidia’s CEO, Jensen Huang, introduced the DGX GH200, a state-of-the-art AI supercomputer designed to assist tech firms in creating advanced versions of the renowned AI chatbot, ChatGPT.

Huang expects that leading tech companies such as Meta, Microsoft, and Google’s Alphabet will be among the early adopters of the new AI powerhouse. Alongside this announcement, Huang also revealed Nvidia ACE for Games, a service aimed at the gaming industry. This platform will harness AI to imbue game NPCs with more depth and personality.

Nvidia also plans to join forces with communications and marketing behemoth, WPP, to leverage AI and metaverse technologies to reduce advertising expenditure. Additionally, Nvidia is set to introduce an innovative network design to enhance information transfer speeds within data centers.

Despite Nvidia’s leading position in delivering full AI chips, competitors are still catching up. Microsoft, for instance, recently disclosed its venture into creating its chip for AI applications akin to ChatGPT.

In China, despite being under U.S. sanctions that restrict access to the latest Nvidia chips, local developers are exploring the amalgamation of various chips and semiconductors to forge their own AI development strategies.

With the increasing ubiquity of AI and the continuous release of novel products, tech companies are engaging lawmakers globally to draft regulations that foster innovation. Recently, top executives from numerous tech giants convened with U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris at the White House, discussing the potential perils of AI. They also discussed contributing to the public evaluation of AI systems, with Nvidia being one of the companies in focus.