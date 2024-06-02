Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang to Address a Keynote Session at Computex 2024

Today on June 2, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang will be delivering his pre-Computex keynote address at Computex 2024 event. Huang’s keynote will take place before the conference’s official opening.

In just a few hours, Nvidia’s CEO Jensen Huang will deliver a keynote speech at the Computex 2024 event in Taipei, Taiwan. His keynote address is planned ahead of the official opening keynote of the conference by Dr. Lisa Su of AMD.

Computex 2024 Is Important for Nvidia

Huang will share his views on how AI is the driving force for a new industrial revolution according to a statement by Nvidia’s webpage on the event. He will be sporting his trademark black leather jacket at 7 p.m. today at NTU Sports Center, Taipei Taiwan.

Registration for his keynote session has reached capacity and is now closed. However, interested ones can hear him live. Huang’s keynote is expected to be two hours long, and guests are expected to be mainly from Taiwan.

Analysts say that it wasn’t possible for Nvidia to miss an important Computex conference, as the company is the maker of GPUs that are at the heart of the artificial intelligence revolution.

The event is expected to be AI-centric by observers as computing and AI goes hand in hand. Some observers are expecting that Huang will also focus on the AI PC boom that has reignited and many vendors are reporting better revenues from this segment.

Jensen Huang’s Keynote Will Stream Live

Nvidia’s official YouTube channel will stream the keynote live. A Twitch cast hasn’t been announced for the session, so it is expected to be a YouTube exclusive. Obviously, there will be many third-party streams, maybe with a few seconds delay.

Over 20 sessions will cover different sectors during the Computex 2024 conference. Research, healthcare, and life science are just a few examples. Marc Hamilton, VP of solution architecture at Nvidia, will also speak at the Taitra forum, which is dedicated to technology discussions.

Hamilton’s address titled “Infra Build Train Go” will be a part of “Let’s Talk Generative AI” forum which will be a key focus of the event. Along with Hamilton, Jerry Chen, Nvidia’s Director of Global Business Development will discuss improvement in productivity for designing modern semiconductors. He will talk at the Domain-Adapted Large Language Models for Chip Design Productivity forum.

Taiwan Is an Important Country

Jensen Huang was seen roaming the streets of Taipei recently. He arrived on May 26 for the Computex 2024 conference and his early arrival hints at the importance of Taiwan for the company. A reporter spotted him at a night market in Da’an District on Wednesday. Huang spoke briefly about the country’s role in technological development. He said,

“Taiwan is one of the most important countries in the world. It is at the center of the electronics industry. The computer industry is built because of Taiwan, so it’s a very, very important country.” Source.

Many officials from Nvidia’s rivals, like AMD and Intel, will also participate. Intel’s Lunar Lake CPUs are to be released in quarter three this year, but observers are expecting to see Lunar Lake-embedded laptops at Computex 2024.

Qualcomm also has a keynote on Monday. The company’s Snapdragon X processors are about to be launched on laptops in June of this year. Laptops embedded with AMD’s latest processors are also expected to be showcased.

AMD and Nvidia are planning to build their research and development facilities in Taiwan. The country has gained importance as it is home to many big brand names in PC manufacturing like Asus, Acer, and ASRock. Reporter asked Huang if he visits Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company during his visits, Huang said, “I have had many visits with TSMC. I’m looking forward to seeing CC (TSMC CEO C.C. Wei).”

