Notcoin Enters Market with $1B Fully Diluted Value, $940M Market Cap

As was widely anticipated, Notcoin (NOT) has emerged with a bang, capturing the attention of over 35 million users and commencing trade with a fully diluted value of $1 billion.

NOT was distributed through an airdrop and various exchanges, making a notable entrance. Within just the first hour of trading, Notcoin astonished the market by accumulating $294 million in trading volume, as is shown by data from CoinGecko.

Notcoin’s Trading Volume Surges

The gaming token’s introduction to the market has been anything but quiet, with early adopters and crypto enthusiasts keenly watching its rapid increase.

From January to April, players engaged with the Notcoin game via the Telegram app, collecting tokens by interacting with a virtual coin and completing various in-game challenges. These in-game efforts have now been transformed into real-world value, with balances being converted at a significant 1000:1 ratio, as detailed in a recent press release.

Notcoin Users Get Token Distribution

Notcoin’s developers, Open Builders, have announced a maximum supply of 102 billion NOT tokens. A portion of these tokens, precisely 3%, was allocated to users of the Binance Launchpool, while another 1.5% has been reserved for OKX Jumpstart participants. This distribution has rewarded early supporters and also brought along a wider circulation of the tokens.

Adding a layer of engagement, Notcoin introduced a staking mechanism to encourage token holders to invest in the longevity of their assets. By staking their tokens, users can unlock additional rewards and gain access to more profitable staking pools, depending on their level within the game.

“It’s been an amazing few months. We’re extremely proud that Notcoin’s viral growth has introduced millions to crypto and TON’s ecosystem.” Sasha Plotvinov

Sasha Plotvinov, the founder of Open Builders, expressed immense pride in the project’s trajectory, highlighting how Notcoin’s viral popularity has ushered millions into the crypto and TON ecosystem. This sentiment was echoed across the community, with many praising the project for its innovative approach and community-focused rewards system.

Notcoin Is a Game-Changer for Play-to Earn

Developers have airdropped a staggering 80 billion NOT tokens, with the lion’s share—90%—going to the players or ‘miners’ who have actively participated in the game’s economy.

Notcoin’s play-to-earn model on Telegram has revolutionized how cryptocurrencies merge with gaming, creating a robust and engaged community.

As Notcoin gets ready for listing on prominent exchanges like Binance, OKX, and Bybit, it has enabled on-chain withdrawals to coincide with these listings.

This strategy ensures that users can seamlessly access their tokens, enhancing user experience and trust in the Notcoin ecosystem.

“More than just the fastest-growing, most popular game in blockchain history, Notcoin has now become a cultural phenomenon creating one of the largest, most engaged communities in Web3.” Ryan Dennis

Remarkably, the Notcoin team has built a massive community of users without any marketing expenditure.

This organic growth, driven by curiosity and perhaps the fear of missing out (FOMO), capitalized on Telegram’s expansive reach and the inherent virality of the platform.

Ryan Dennis, the brand director at TON Foundation, described Notcoin as more than just another blockchain game. It is a cultural phenomenon that has set forever new standards for popularity and community engagement in the industry.

Cryptopolitan reporting by Jai Hamid.