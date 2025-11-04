🔥 14 Days Free → Join Our Discord Trading Room GET ACCESS
Nintendo

Nintendo boosts sales projections as Switch 2 gains traction

2 mins read
852448
Nintendo boosts sales projections as Switch 2 gains traction.

Contents

1. September quarter shows solid performance
2. Original Switch sets high bar for success
In this post:

  • Nintendo increased its Switch 2 sales forecast from 15 million to 19 million units for the fiscal year ending March 2026.
  • The company reported revenue of 527.2 billion yen and profit of 102.9 billion yen, beating expectations significantly.
  • Switch 2 has sold 10.36 million units total since its June launch, with hit games like Mario Kart World driving demand.

Nintendo has increased its sales target for the Switch 2 gaming system as the company sees strong customer interest in its newest product.

The Japanese company said it now plans to sell 19 million Switch 2 units before the end of March 2026. That’s up from an earlier estimate of 15 million units.

The company reported its financial results for the three months ending September 30. Nintendo brought in 527.2 billion yen, or roughly $3.7 billion, in revenue. Wall Street analysts had predicted 461.76 billion yen. The company earned 102.9 billion yen in profit, well above the expected 63.6 billion yen.

Sales jumped more than 90% compared to the same period last year. Profits climbed over 270%.

The gaming company introduced the Switch 2 in June, and shares have climbed nearly 40% so far this year as per CNBC.

September quarter shows solid performance

Nintendo moved 4.54 million Switch 2 units during the quarter ending in September. The company noted this was fewer than the “high demand seen immediately following the launch of Nintendo Switch 2” in the previous three-month period, though it said sales “remained strong.”

Since hitting stores, the Switch 2 has sold 10.36 million units total.

Two games have become big hits for the new system. “Mario Kart World” and “Donkey Kong Bonanza” helped Nintendo sell 11.95 million software titles for the Switch 2 during the quarter.

The positive response to the Switch 2 led Nintendo to adjust other financial targets as well. The Kyoto-based company now expects total sales of 2.25 trillion yen for the fiscal year, up from its previous goal of 1.9 trillion yen. It also raised its profit forecast by almost 17% to 350 billion yen.

Original Switch sets high bar for success

The first Switch console came out in 2017 and became Nintendo’s second-highest-selling system ever, trailing only the Nintendo DS. People liked being able to play games both at home on their TV and while traveling.

Some observers wondered if the Switch 2 would offer enough new features to convince people to buy it. Early sales numbers suggest customers are responding well. Analysts will watch the current quarter closely, especially with the busy holiday shopping period approaching.

Nintendo kept the original Switch selling for years by releasing games featuring well-known characters like Super Mario and Pokemon. The company plans to use the same approach with the Switch 2.

Last month, Nintendo put out “Pokémon Legends: Z-A” and offered a package deal that includes the game with the Switch 2 console. Two more titles, “Kirby Air Riders” and “Metroid Prime 4: Beyond,” are set to come out later this year.

“We will aim to keep the momentum of released titles and continuously introduce new titles to expand the platform’s user base,” the company said in its earnings statement.

