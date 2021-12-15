TL;DR Breakdown

• The crypto has risen in price by over 100 percent in the last hours.

• NIL Coin offers to organize the NIL work of various athletes.

The cryptocurrency market is increasingly adapted to the sports world; with players having received their salaries in cryptos like Ethereum, BTC, and other tokens. Following the NCAA Global Environment Initiative in July 2021, college players will profit from their NIL, which corresponds to their name, face, and likeness.

So far, several athletes have obtained money and other items for their advertising services. However, using the NIL requires an organization where NIL Coin would come in, which provides this solution based on cryptocurrencies.

What is NIL Coin?

NIL Coin is a cryptocurrency to support information technology, video games, or coffee-growing areas in the Brazilian region, NIL Coin will also be available. This cryptocurrency aims to organize payments in NIL that correspond to university athletes who seek to advertise decentralized tokens, which is a trend.

Ethereum Blockchain backs NIL Coin. Many speculators can compare NIL, an acronym for the token, with cryptos like Ethereum that create smart contracts or Litecoin that offer fast transactions.

Some NIL trend fans in sports like Bill Jula have given their opinion on this. According to Jula, the founder, and CEO of Postgame, he is eager to be the first agency to offer this athletes the option of earning money with the NIL token after the advertising campaign. Jula believes that it is correct for players to have their use token because they can identify their rewards for the hard work.

NIL Coin token price soared to over 100 percent

With the slight increase in ad campaigns by athletes with cryptocurrencies, not surprisingly, NIL, the native cryptocurrency of NIL Coin, rose in value to over 100 percent. As reported by CoinMarketCap, a cryptocurrency analysis, and research platform, NIL is trading today, December 15, at $0.00001151, with an increase of 132.82 percent in the last 24 hours. The website indicates that NIL has a market capitalization that exceeds $11,000,000 while its volume is 1,066,944 today.

Few details about the NIL token are available, but it was launched by the cryptographic company DOOR that seeks to associate cryptocurrencies with the financial market. DOOR has also created its use token, DOOR Coin, which seeks to drive an advertising scheme in the decentralized market. However, there are no reports on the progress of the DOOR token.

While the general cryptocurrency market falls for various reasons, new tokens like NIL are here to stay.