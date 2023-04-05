How Can the Nigerian Central Bank Digital Currency Reach Its Full Potential?

In a world that is rapidly digitizing, Nigeria has taken a bold step towards the future with the launch of its central bank digital currency, the eNaira. This move has positioned Nigeria as the first country in Africa and one of the few in the world to have a central bank digital currency (CBDC) in operation.

Let’s delve into some of the key reasons why many Nigerians have yet to take advantage of this revolutionary technology, exploring both attitudes towards its use and potential barriers that may stand in their way. Keep reading to understand what needs to change if eNaira CBDC is going to reach its full potential.

What is the eNaira and How Does it Work?

To understand the eNaira, it is important to first understand what a Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) is. CBDCs are digital versions of fiat currencies that are issued and backed by central banks. Unlike cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, CBDCs are not decentralized and operate under the authority of the central bank.

The eNaira is Nigeria’s CBDC, launched on October 25, 2021, making it the first CBDC in Africa and one of only five CBDCs in the world. The eNaira is aimed at boosting financial inclusion by providing a means for millions of unbanked Nigerians to make payments directly from their mobile phones with no intermediaries.

The eNaira has the same value as the physical Naira and is pegged 1:1 to the Naira. This means that the value of the eNaira does not fluctuate independently in relation to other currencies. Users can hold and transfer eNaira using their mobile phones and can make payments to merchants without intermediaries.

The eNaira operates on a peer-to-peer basis, meaning that users can make direct payments to each other without intermediaries. The eNaira is also expected to facilitate cross-border trade and inbound remittances from Nigerians in the diaspora, providing a cheaper and easier way of making payments.

The eNaira is expected to contribute to the growth of the Nigerian economy by boosting GDP by up to $29bn over 10 years. The digital currency is also expected to enhance commerce by making retail transactions more seamless, especially in places such as petrol stations and supermarkets.

The Benefits of eNaira

The eNaira has the potential to transform Nigeria’s economy and financial sector, particularly by boosting financial inclusion for millions of unbanked Nigerians. By providing access to banking services through mobile phones and e-wallets, the eNaira can revolutionize how Nigerians make payments and transfer funds, particularly in rural areas where traditional banking services are often unavailable. The eNaira also aims to promote financial literacy and increase access to credit, particularly for small and medium-sized enterprises.

Another benefit of the eNaira is its potential to facilitate cross-border trade and in-bound remittances. Nigerians in the diaspora often send money back to their families using traditional money transfer services, which can be costly and time-consuming. With the eNaira, Nigerians can receive direct payments from their relatives abroad, bypassing intermediaries and reducing transaction costs. This can lead to increased economic growth and financial stability for Nigeria, particularly in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and other economic challenges.

In addition, the eNaira can boost commerce and retail transactions, particularly in places such as petrol stations and supermarkets. This can make transactions more seamless and efficient, reducing the need for cash transactions and promoting a cashless economy. The eNaira can also promote financial transparency and reduce the risk of fraud and corruption, particularly in government transactions and welfare programs.

The Challenges of eNaira

Despite the potential benefits of the eNaira, there are also several challenges facing its adoption and use in Nigeria. One of the primary challenges is the need to educate Nigerians about the benefits and usage of the eNaira. Many Nigerians, particularly those in rural areas, may not have access to smartphones or the internet, which are necessary for using the eNaira. Additionally, there may be concerns around the security of digital currencies and the risk of fraud or cyber-attacks.

Another challenge is the need for incentives for banks to market the eNaira and improve adoption rates. While the eNaira offers benefits for financial inclusion and cross-border trade, banks may not see the immediate benefits of promoting the use of digital currencies, particularly if they have existing revenue streams from traditional banking services.

There is also skepticism from some Nigerians, particularly millennials and Generation Z, towards the CBN’s project and the use of digital currencies in general. Many Nigerians have turned to cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin as a safe haven for their savings, given the depreciation of the naira against the dollar and the resulting surging inflation. It may take time for Nigerians to fully embrace the eNaira and trust the CBN’s project as a viable alternative to other digital payment options.

The Role of the Central Bank of Nigeria

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has played a critical role in the development and launch of the eNaira. As the primary financial regulator in Nigeria, the CBN has been working tirelessly to promote a cashless economy and encourage the adoption of electronic payment systems.

One of the key initiatives of the CBN in this regard has been the launch of the eNaira. The eNaira is the first CBDC to be launched in Africa and only the fourth in the world. It represents a major milestone in Nigeria’s financial history and is poised to have a significant impact on the country’s economy and financial sector.

The CBN has been working closely with various stakeholders to ensure the success of the eNaira. This has included collaborating with fintech companies, banks, and other financial institutions to promote the use of electronic payment systems and educate the public about the benefits of the eNaira.

The CBN has also been sharing its knowledge and expertise with other African central banks and the International Monetary Fund (IMF). The CBN believes that Nigeria can become a knowledge source for the world on CBDCs as central banks develop their plans to launch digital currencies.

Furthermore, the CBN has been taking steps to build its staff competence in the area of CBDCs and digital finance. The research department of the CBN has recently produced a compendium of research outcomes comprising 38 articles. These articles contain theoretical and empirical insights into the likely impacts CBDCs and fintechs will have on the Nigerian economy and how risks will be mitigated.

The CBN is also taking steps to ensure that the eNaira is secure and protected against fraud and cyber attacks. The CBN has emphasized the need for Nigerians to use two-factor authentication to secure their e-wallets and prevent unauthorized access.

eNaira and Cryptocurrencies

While CBDCs, such as Nigeria’s eNaira, have been launched by governments to offer greater convenience and financial inclusion, cryptocurrencies have the upper hand for offering complete financial independence.

One of the key features that make cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin superior to CBDCs is their decentralized nature. Unlike CBDCs, which are issued and backed by central banks, cryptocurrencies are not controlled by any centralized authority. This means that they offer complete financial independence, giving users the ability to transact with none intermediary or financial institution.

Cryptocurrencies also offer greater privacy and anonymity compared to CBDCs. Transactions on the blockchain are encrypted and are not linked to users’ personal information. This makes it difficult for any third party, including governments, to track and monitor transactions. In contrast, CBDCs are likely to be linked to users’ personal information, making them less private.

Also, cryptocurrencies have a fixed supply, meaning there will only ever be a finite number of them in circulation. This fixed supply helps to prevent inflation in the cryptocurrency market. The eNaira is backed by the Nigerian government and its value is fixed to that of the cash Naira. While the eNaira also has the potential to prevent inflation, it is ultimately subject to the same economic conditions and monetary policy decisions as the traditional Naira.

Finally, cryptocurrencies are generally available to people everywhere, whereas CBDCs are likely to be limited to their respective countries. This means that cryptocurrencies offer greater flexibility and can be used for cross-border transactions without the need for exchange fees or other intermediaries.

eNaira and Fintech

While the eNaira has the potential to boost financial inclusion and facilitate cross-border trade, it is also expected to have a significant impact on Nigeria’s fintech sector. As a CBDC, the eNaira is issued and backed by the state, making it a more centralized and controlled form of digital currency compared to cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum.

However, this does not necessarily mean that the eNaira will stifle innovation in Nigeria’s FinTech sector. In fact, there is a great opportunity for collaboration between the eNaira and existing FinTech companies to promote innovation and financial inclusion.

For example, fintech companies could develop apps and platforms that integrate with the eNaira, allowing users to easily access banking services and make direct payments through their smartphones. This would further drive adoption rates and make the eNaira more accessible to all Nigerians, including the unbanked population.

There are concerns about the impact of the eNaira on existing FinTech companies and their business models. Some experts argue that introducing the eNaira could make it more difficult for FinTech companies to compete with traditional banks, as users may prefer the convenience and perceived security of a state-backed CBDC.

However, others point out that the eNaira and FinTech companies can coexist and even benefit from each other. The eNaira can serve as a gateway for FinTech companies to offer more advanced financial services to users, while FinTech companies can help promote the use of the eNaira and drive innovation in the sector.

eNaira’s Potential Impact on the Nigerian Economy

Nigeria is the most populous country in Africa, with a population of over 200 million people. The country is rich in natural resources, including oil, gas, and agricultural products, and has the potential to become one of the world’s largest economies. However, Nigeria is still a developing country, and its economy heavily depends on oil revenues, which makes it vulnerable to fluctuations in oil prices. The country also faces challenges such as high inflation, unemployment, and poverty.

The eNaira, as a digital currency, has the potential to transform the Nigerian economy in several ways. First, it can help to increase financial inclusion by providing a means for millions of unbanked Nigerians to make payments and receive direct payments for welfare programs. This, in turn, can boost economic growth by increasing access to finance and reducing poverty. Second, the eNaira can help to reduce the cost and time associated with retail transactions by making it more seamless to conduct transactions in places such as petrol stations and supermarkets. This can improve efficiency in the economy, reduce the cost of doing business, and increase productivity. Third, the eNaira can facilitate cross-border trade and remittances, providing a cheaper and easier way of making payments, which can improve economic ties with other countries and bring in more foreign exchange.

One of the potential benefits of the eNaira is its ability to facilitate cross-border trade and remittances. Nigeria is a major recipient of remittances, with an estimated $25 billion received in 2022, according to the World Bank. However, the cost of sending remittances to Nigeria is often high, and the process can be time-consuming and cumbersome. The eNaira can help to reduce these costs and streamline the process, making it easier and cheaper for Nigerians in the diaspora to send money back home. This, in turn, can increase the flow of foreign exchange into the country and improve economic ties with other countries.

Reasons most Nigerians don’t use eNaira yet

“They want to put it out there to get people to use it, but people don’t have enough places to use it,” said Nigerian native Adesoji Solanke, a director at Renaissance Capital, an emerging and frontier markets-focused investment bank that has a branch in Nigeria. While the motivations might have been good at launching the eNaira, some results were not as expected. For one, people are still not turning to the national digital currency, the eNaira, which promised to improve retail payments.

London-based Varun Paul, CBDC and market infrastructure director at institutional crypto custody platform Fireblocks, calls the current situation of the eNaira a “chicken and egg problem” where the hatched egg is not exactly the replica of the wanted hen when it grew up, or the situation is far from the ideal concept. “There may be a dearth of merchants willing to accept the eNaira,” according to Varun Paul.

What’s the consensus about the slow adoption of eNaira?

1. Concerns about the security and privacy of eNaira

The safety and privacy of eNaira CBDC has been a major concern for its user base, especially given the rapid adoption of digital currency across many economies. It is essential that those handling and storing vast amounts of electronic funds establish stringent measures to protect user data and investments. Fortunately, plenty of effort has gone into bolstering the security protocols that safeguard digital currency, such as encryption technology and two-factor authentication. Also, specific nationwide regulations ensure greater accountability in how individuals use the currency. Hence, while there remains a need to stay vigilant against any new threats or loopholes present in the system, users can rest assured that their privacy is well-guarded with eNaira.

2. Lack of trust in the Nigerian Central Bank and other financial institutions

Historical mistrust of the Nigerian Central Bank and other financial institutions has been preventing citizens from taking advantage of the benefits of digital payments. To address this, eNaira CBDC has been implemented to bring trust back into digital payments through its decentralized program that makes use of leading blockchain technologies. As a result of this, users will be able to use digital currencies with confidence and security, knowing that their transactions will be free from any possible interference by third parties. It is hoped that the launch of eNaira CBDC will make digital payments more accessible to all Nigerians, providing them with much-needed economic empowerment and freedom.

3. Difficulty understanding how to use the CBDC

Many people are hesitant to try out new technologies, so it’s understandable how challenging it might be to understand eNaira CBDC. Fortunately, the user-friendly interface offers users a smooth transition into understanding this secure and modernized digital payment system. With easy access to comprehensive help guides and tutorials, users can get technical support when needed and learn how to use the CBDC in just a few simple steps.

4. Fear that their money will remain locked into their eNaira account

Worried about being locked in to their eNaira account? Fear not; the eNaira CBDC platform has been designed with user convenience in mind. The platform’s creators are adamant that the transferability of funds is one of the key advantages of eNaira, giving customers full control over when, and how, they can access their money. Funds can be quickly transferred to different accounts or even taken off the platform entirely without a hitch, meaning that people don’t have to worry about an inability to access or use their money.

5. Anxiety about fund access when they need them most

As we take steps towards greater digitalization, accessing funds when you need them most should no longer a worrying thought for many people. With the launch of eNaira CBDC technology, individuals and organizations alike have the peace of mind to store, transfer and spend their money with ease and convenience. Despite the financial system being under pressure in recent years, the eNaira CBDC platform might offer a secure way to access funds whenever they are needed so peace of mind isn’t sacrificed in this digital age.

6. Inconvenience compared to traditional ways of making payments

With the expected launch of eNaira CBDC, many have been wondering about the convenience factor and how it will compare to the current traditional ways of making payments. It is understandable that some may be hesitant to switch from the practices they are familiar with, however, when taking a closer look at the potential of eNaira CBDC it is easy to see why this digital approach offers many advantages. One is that people can make payments quickly and securely without having to worry about waiting in queues or having to travel anywhere. Furthermore, as digital payment transactions become safer and more reliable this could potentially lead to even more users embracing digital payments instead of traditional ones.

Final thoughts

As one of the first African countries to launch a CBDC, Nigeria is positioning itself as a hub for knowledge acquisition on CBDCs and digital assets in Africa. The eNaira aims to promote financial inclusion by integrating millions of unbanked Nigerians into the banking sector and providing a means to make payments directly from an e-wallet on their phones.

The concept of eNaira CBDC is a revolutionary one, and as with most new technologies, there are natural concerns from users. Some people have expressed their lack of trust in the Nigerian Central Bank and other financial institutions, and they need to be assured that the security and privacy features of eNaira adhere to industry standards and that all data is encrypted.

Apparently, there is a lack of information for users to understand how the CBDC system works, and discover its convenience. eNaira can provide Nigerians with a safe and secure method to make payments – both domestically and internationally – while having peace of mind that they’ll never lose access to their money. All in all, eNaira CBDC may be just what Nigeria needs as it continues on its journey towards embracing digital payment systems.