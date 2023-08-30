Nigeria seeks partnerships with experts on national AI research

TL;DR Breakdown

Nigeria is embarking on a pioneering endeavor that seeks to leverage the expertise of scientists with Nigerian heritage and internationally acclaimed AI specialists in the creation of its National Artificial Intelligence (AI) Strategy. The announcement, made by Bosun Tijani, Minister of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy, on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), underscores the country’s commitment to harnessing AI for transformative growth.

NITDA announces plans for collaborative AI research

Central to this initiative is the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), which has initiated the development of the National AI Strategy. This strategic move aims to revolutionize how the government approaches critical national challenges through the application of cutting-edge technological solutions. As AI continues to redefine industries and services, the government recognizes the profound impact this technology can have on societal advancement and economic expansion.

In light of this, the government is taking a proactive approach by inviting accomplished AI researchers with Nigerian heritage from across the globe to contribute to this strategy. The potential of AI is staggering, with a PricewaterhouseCoopers study projecting a $15.7 trillion contribution to the global economy by 2030. This value is anticipated to stem from enhanced productivity, accounting for approximately $3 trillion, and innovative goods and services, contributing a substantial $9.1 trillion.

A white paper titled “Co-creating a National Artificial Intelligence Strategy for Nigeria,” referred to in Minister Tijani’s announcement, sheds light on the sophisticated methodology employed to identify AI researchers of Nigerian descent. By analyzing global AI publication data and employing advanced machine learning models, a research index akin to the “h-index” was developed to identify influential AI researchers with Nigerian roots.

NITDA’s plan to use AI to reshape Nigeria’s technological landscape

As the initial research phase reaches its conclusion, the government is opening the door to public engagement. Acknowledging the potential for imperfections, the government aims to tap into collective wisdom and insights, underscoring its commitment to creating a comprehensive and effective strategy.

Reports from local media sources highlight the intentions of Kashifu Inuwa, Director-General of NITDA, to cultivate AI developer communities throughout Nigeria. This visionary initiative is set to launch in three states in 2023, with a strategic roadmap for expansion into additional states and ultimately encompassing all local government areas.

In a world where technology is a driving force of progress, Nigeria’s proactive stance in developing an AI strategy places it at the forefront of innovation. By rallying experts of Nigerian heritage and global AI specialists, the nation is poised to craft a roadmap that not only addresses challenges but also seizes opportunities across various sectors.

The collaborative spirit of this initiative is a testament to Nigeria’s commitment to inclusive growth and collective expertise. As the National AI Strategy takes shape, the country is positioning itself to harness the transformative potential of AI, steering its technological trajectory towards a future marked by innovation, efficiency, and sustainable progress.