NFTBank’s NFT Pricing Set to Power Metamask’s New NFT Portfolio Tracking

Seoul, Korea, 2nd November, 2022, Chainwire

NFTBank has been chosen by Metamask , the leading Web3 wallet, to power pricing information for 5000+ NFT collections owned by Metamask users.

NFT pricing is a complex issue; not only is every NFT unique, but sales transaction data is also extremely limited. NFTBank has sought to tackle this issue from the earliest days of NFTs. The years of work led to an advanced Machine Learning-based statistical algorithm to provide price estimates for individual NFTs with 90+% accuracy. It uses information such as floor price, rarity, and bid/ask distribution to compute a single price value for any given NFT in a collection. NFTBank offers pricing information for over 5,000 NFT collections and makes them available both with APIs and its own dedicated app.

While the NFT phenomenon clearly establishing itself in 2021, infrastructure for NFT holders is still lagging. For example, while users can see their transactions and portfolio value for ERC-20 tokens, this is much harder for NFTs.

Recognizing the importance of NFT price information for its users, Metamask is launching a new NFT portfolio product that better informs its users of their NFT holdings and their value and decided to use NFTBank’s price estimate as the price standard. Thanks to Metamask’s upcoming NFT portfolio experience, NFT holders can see their NFT portfolio’s value at a glance, powered by NFTBank’s ML-based price estimates.

“The need for understanding the appropriate price of NFTs has become ever more clear with many learning the dramatic volatility of NFT markets the hard way, and simultaneously learning the potential of NFTs as a new digital asset class,” said Daniel Kim, the CEO of NFTBank. “NFTBank’s NFT price data will be powering Metamask’s new NFT integration, helping users to make informed decisions on their portfolio.”

“MetaMask continues to provide a rich NFT Experience, and enabling pricing information for our users within the portfolio dapp is another step forward; beginning today, our users can get real-time price updates and values about the NFTs they’ve acquired across all accounts to enable them to make informed decisions.

NFTBank has proven itself as the ideal partner to enable this feature because of its sophisticated machine-learning models and strong infrastructure capabilities that can support MetaMask’s scale in order to provide a consistent experience for millions of MetaMask users.”

– Kai Huang, Product Manager, MetaMask Portfolio dApp

NFTBank has already become the NFT valuation solution for key projects in the scene, such as Chainlink, NFTfi, Pine, Stater, Unlockd Finance. NFTBank is supported by Hashed, DCG and other partners and investors.

