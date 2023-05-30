Welcome to the Next Generation of Layer-2 Solutions

As blockchain technology continues to evolve and permeate various sectors, it confronts a fundamental challenge: scalability. The inability to process high volumes of transactions swiftly and cost-effectively hinders the broader adoption of blockchain solutions.

This is where the next generation of Layer-2 solutions comes in handy. These are innovative protocols constructed atop existing blockchains designed to augment their performance and scale to unprecedented levels. From enhancing financial transactions to revolutionizing gaming experiences, these solutions are set to change the face of blockchain technology, and this article delves into their mechanics, types, and use cases.

What are Layer-2 Solutions?

Since its introduction in 2013, Ethereum has driven significant growth in the blockchain industry.

Although Ethereum is similar to many blockchains, it currently struggles with scalability. As of summer 2022, Ethereum can only handle around 500,000 transactions daily, resulting in 30 transactions per second. In contrast, Visa’s payment system can process up to 150 million transactions per day and 65,000 transactions per second, which is significantly higher than Ethereum’s capabilities.

When a blockchain reaches its limits, network congestion occurs, causing delays of several hours in transaction processing and resulting in exceptionally high gas fees.

This is where layer 2 solutions come in. Simply put, Layer-2 solutions are protocols that are built ‘on top of’ the existing blockchain (Layer 1) to improve its scalability and efficiency. These secondary protocols do not alter the fundamental structure of the underlying blockchain; instead, they exist alongside it, interacting with it in a way that augments its performance.

Imagine the blockchain as a congested highway. Layer 2 solutions act like auxiliary roads that are constructed parallel to the highway to accommodate more traffic and reduce congestion. These auxiliary roads handle certain transactions off-chain and then report the final outcome back to the main blockchain. This way, not every single micro-transaction has to be processed directly on the blockchain, saving both time and computational resources.

Purpose and Importance of Layer-2 Solutions

The primary purpose of Layer-2 solutions is to solve scalability issues that many blockchains, especially Ethereum, currently face. As blockchain technology becomes increasingly popular, the number of transactions processed per second on these networks has skyrocketed. However, the networks’ capabilities have not kept up with this increased demand, resulting in slow transaction times and high fees.

This is where Layer-2 solutions step in. They significantly enhance the network’s scalability by moving much of the computational load off the main blockchain. This results in quicker transaction times, lower fees, and overall improved user experience.

Moreover, Layer-2 solutions play a pivotal role in preserving the decentralization of blockchain networks. Without these solutions, networks might have to increase the size of the blocks or decrease the time between blocks to accommodate more transactions, which could lead to centralization, as fewer nodes would have the resources to participate in the network.

Difference between layer 1 and layer 2 blockchain solutions

The term Layer-1 pertains to the decentralized database or network where all nodes of the blockchain system are connected through its underlying consensus mechanisms. Bitcoin’s Layer-1 is the Bitcoin network and Ethereum’s Layer-1 is the Ethereum network. On the other hand, Layer-2 is a type of network that is built on top of a blockchain. For example, Lightning Network is a Layer-2 solution for Bitcoin, while Ethereum has Layer-2 networks like Plasma, Polygon, Optimism, and Arbitrum.

Types of Layer 2 Solutions

As the need for blockchain scalability has intensified, several types of Layer 2 solutions have emerged. Among these, State Channels, Plasma Chains, and Rollups are the most noteworthy, each presenting its unique approach to enhance the network’s capacity.

State Channels

State channels enable multiple parties to execute numerous transactions off-chain. It eliminates the requirement of broadcasting every transaction to the whole network. As a result, it can considerably enhance the scalability of a blockchain by decreasing the number of transactions that the network has to process. It also reduces the fees associated with each transaction (as shown in the table below).

Simply put, state Channels are akin to opening a private line of communication between two parties. When two participants want to conduct multiple transactions between them, they can open a state channel and perform all the transactions off-chain.

Only the final state of these transactions is recorded on the blockchain. This is analogous to keeping a tab at your local coffee shop and settling it at the end of the month. State channels are useful for situations where the same set of participants are likely to interact multiple times over a period.

Plasma Chains

Plasma chains, or “child chains,” are small blockchains that run parallel to the main Ethereum blockchain (“parent chain”). These child chains use the security of the main Ethereum chain while operating more efficiently due to their reduced size. When a transaction is made on a plasma chain, it doesn’t need to be processed by the main Ethereum chain immediately. Instead, the transaction can be bundled with many others and processed as a single transaction on the main chain, drastically reducing the computational load on the Ethereum network.

Rollups

Rollups are a relatively newer Layer 2 solution that bundles or “rolls up” multiple transactions into a single one, reducing the amount of data stored on-chain. Rollups handle most transaction execution off-chain and post the transaction data on-chain, ensuring the network’s security while improving its scalability. There are two main types of rollups: Optimistic Rollups and zkRollups.

Optimistic Rollups

Optimistic Rollups are a type of Layer 2 solution that assumes good faith among network participants. Transactions are processed off-chain, and only the result is posted on-chain. While these rollups provide faster and cheaper transactions, they require a waiting period for transaction finality to give network participants a chance to challenge any fraudulent activity.

This is where the term “optimistic” comes from: the system operates on the optimism that fraud will be caught and challenged by honest network participants.

Optimistic Rollups rely on Ethereum Layer 1 for security since all transactions eventually get settled on Ethereum. The drawback of these Rollups is that they assume transactions are valid, which means you’ll need to wait for a verification period of seven days before withdrawing your funds to the Ethereum main chain.

Arbitrum and Optimism are examples of rollups that are compatible with the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM), allowing code written on Ethereum to be easily transferred over. To try either one, you can obtain a free Optimism endpoint here or a free Arbitrum endpoint here.

zkRollups

zkRollups, on the other hand, leverage a cryptographic technique known as zero-knowledge proofs. In essence, these proofs can verify the validity of transactions without revealing their content. Unlike Optimistic Rollups, zkRollups post a proof on-chain for each batch of transactions, ensuring immediate transaction finality. This means there’s no dispute period, resulting in faster transaction times.

Zero Knowledge Proof technology can enhance privacy on a blockchain by enabling transaction verification without disclosing confidential transaction information. It’s expected that Zero Knowledge Proof technology will play a crucial role in developing enterprise use cases where users can securely transmit sensitive data and selectively share information with third parties.

Use Cases of Layer 2 Solutions

As the utility and efficiency of Layer 2 solutions continue to evolve, they are being increasingly deployed across various sectors. The unique attributes of Layer 2 solutions – namely faster transactions, lower fees, and scalability – make them particularly suited for industries that require high transaction volumes and quick processing times. Here, we explore some notable use cases.

Financial Services

In the financial services industry, where quick and secure transactions are paramount, Layer 2 solutions are gaining traction. With Layer 2 solutions, financial institutions can manage numerous transactions off-chain, thus increasing speed and reducing costs. For instance, micropayments, which are typically not feasible due to high transaction costs on main chains, become possible with Layer 2 solutions. Also, the technology is proving beneficial in implementing faster cross-border payments, making international transactions seamless and cost-effective.

Gaming Industry

The gaming industry, especially in the realm of blockchain-based games, is another field where Layer 2 solutions are making significant strides. Traditional gaming platforms often struggle with slow transaction speeds and high fees when transferring in-game assets. With Layer 2 solutions, these transactions can be carried out more efficiently, enhancing gamers’ experiences. Moreover, as most in-game actions don’t require the same level of security as financial transactions, these can be effectively managed off-chain, reserving the Layer 1 blockchain for significant, high-value transfers.

Decentralized Exchanges (DEXs)

Decentralized Exchanges, or DEXs, can greatly benefit from Layer 2 solutions. Currently, DEXs on Ethereum often struggle with slow transaction speeds and high gas fees, hindering their user experience. By adopting Layer 2 solutions, DEXs can increase their transaction speed, reduce costs, and potentially handle more complex operations off-chain. This not only improves the user experience but also increases the DEXs’ competitive edge against centralized exchanges.

Supply Chain Management

Layer 2 solutions also offer substantial benefits to supply chain management. With the ability to handle a high volume of transactions efficiently, they can effectively track and trace goods as they move through the supply chain. This not only increases transparency but also reduces fraud and counterfeiting.

Internet of Things (IoT)

The Internet of Things (IoT), with its myriad of devices constantly communicating and transacting with each other, can also harness Layer 2 solutions. These solutions can manage the colossal volume of microtransactions taking place between IoT devices more effectively, paving the way for a more integrated and efficient IoT ecosystem.

Conclusion

Layer 2 solutions are undoubtedly a beacon of hope in addressing the prevailing scalability concerns of blockchain networks. As we continue to unlock their potential, these solutions promise a future where blockchain technology can seamlessly integrate with our daily lives, providing the speed, efficiency, and security we demand. The next generation of Layer 2 solutions holds the promise of a decentralized world that can scale as needed, reaffirming the transformative potential of blockchain technology.

