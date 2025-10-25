Crypto markets edge higher as Nexo dominates social media buzz.

Crypto markets started the weekend on a positive note, with most tokens recording gains amid retail and social media activity. Several tokens, including Nexo, CLANKER, and SOL, have recorded the most gains today and are among the most discussed topics on online platforms.

Based on data from Santiment analytics, online conversations have sparked surrounding six main themes shaping weekend activity. These conversations span across X and Reddit, including topics such as Nexo’s policy updates, GameStop’s (GME) renewed buzz, Clanker’s performance within the Base ecosystem, and further discussions surrounding Tether (USDT), USD Coin (USDC), and Solana (SOL).

Nexo, GME, and Clanker spark debate online

Nexo (NEXO) is trending this weekend following its announcement of a series of changes to its savings and interest rate policies. The platform introduced a new $500 minimum earning balance per asset for both of its Flexible and Fixed-Term accounts. It has also adjusted its Annual Percentage Yields (APYs) to show the current market conditions.

🗣️ Crypto markets are inching higher as the weekend has started. Here are the top coins generating the most hype across social media currently: 🪙 Nexo is trending due to recent updates on its platform involving changes to savings and interest rate policies. Discussions focus… pic.twitter.com/FSpGYE2e2p — Santiment (@santimentfeed) October 25, 2025

Concerns have been raised about NEXO’s impact on convenience and portfolio performance following its confirmation of removing interest gains on open limit orders. Across the online community, some users have expressed concerns over the sustainability of rate cuts on fixed-term contracts, while others analyze the firm’s broader strategy. Investors are currently evaluating the long-term engagement and yield generation potential of the token, as well as its impact on Nexo’s loyalty programs, card services, and technical performance.

GameStop Corp. is trending on social media today as users recall the 2021 shorting that captured global attention. The video game retailer’s stock short sales volume rose 234% over 24 hours, according to TradingView data, reaching 30.85 million shares sold on March 27. Some discussions on Reddit have compared GME’s past volatility to the current speculative moves in small-cap equities and meme-based tokens. They have drawn comparisons between GameStop and other high-yield stocks such as Beyond Meat (BYND).

Clanker led in the altcoin run this weekend, appearing as the top gainer on KuCoin and XT. Clanker’s token bot has jumped over 55% today. The token was trading at $82.02, representing a nearly 56% gain at the time of publication. The token has gained momentum following its integration into Base and Arbitrum ecosystems.

Based on on-chain data, Nexo experienced a moderate movement with a 0.2% gain over 24 hours, trading at $1.13, with a day range of $1.13 to $1.15 at the time of publication. GME stock, on the other hand, recorded a 0.43% gain after hours on NYSE before the weekend, closing at $23.63.

Tether remains in the spotlight with a market cap of $183.1B

Based on onchain data, Tether (USDT) leads in the stablecoin market with a market cap of $181.1 billion. This has attracted social media attention, combined with the revelation that it generated approximately $15 billion in profit with a 99% margin in 2024. Tether’s plans to launch a U.S.-compliant stablecoin called USAT have also sparked discussions online.

Circle’s USDC token has also gained momentum following its integration with the Flash crypto product and its usage across trading and treasury platforms. USDC is currently the second most preferred token after Tether, with a market Cap exceeding $70 billion due to its liquidity and corporate treasury management preference.

Solana received most of the discussions going into the weekend surrounding its liquidity metrics, price movements, and growing holder base. Its role in DeFi integrations and NFT trading suggests a sustained engagement from retail traders. SOL has gained roughly 1% so far today, trading at $194.07 at the time of publication.

Join a premium crypto trading community free for 30 days - normally $100/mo.