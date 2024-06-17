A recent study has shown that more than half of news consumers in the US and the UK are not comfortable with AI-generated news content. This comes as some media organizations are adopting AI technology to cater for some mundane tasks in the newsroom.

Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism carried out the survey that showed consumers are generally “suspicious” of AI-led news content. They especially cited sensitive topics such as crime and politics.

News consumers express suspicion over AI-led news content

Results of the study revealed that about 52% of respondents in the US and 63% in the UK were uncomfortable with AI-driven journalism. Of the 100,000 respondents surveyed, at least 18% were neutral about use of the technology in news content.

Commenting on the findings, Nic Newman, a senior research associate at the institute said:

“People had fears about what might happen to content reliability and trust.”

While some respondents were receptive to AI usage for graphics and illustrations, others mostly opposed creating life-like images and videos using AI tools.

Respondents felt a human “should always be in the loop, and complete automation should be off limits.”

“Our findings show audiences most open to AI uses that are behind the scenes and areas where AI can help improve their experiences using news, providing more personalized and accessible information,” said the institute in its annual digital report accompanying the survey results.

Consumers turn to alternative sources of information

The survey results come as media organizations adopt AI for tasks like research and transcribing. Last year, News Corp in Australia revealed the company churned out around 3,000 articles in a week using AI.

Elsewhere, a German tabloid warned its staff that the company anticipated more job cuts as it considered the “opportunities of artificial intelligence.”

However, the Reuters Institute found out that news consumers were considering alternative news sources like social media influencers as they shunned mainstream news articles.

According to the study, 57% said they received information from individual personalities while 35% of the respondents indicated that they followed journalists.

Newman highlighted the need for media organizations to foster direct relationships with their audiences.

