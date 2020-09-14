A newly formed Swiss blockchain group will promote the growth of blockchain companies and emphasize innovation in the industry. Called The Ticino Blockchain Technologies Association, the body will also encourage academic research and studies in the blockchain realm.

Switzerland is known to be a crypto-friendly country where policies are favorable for promoting crypto-based startups and blockchain-related innovations. The newly created group also features famed Swiss educational institutes the University of Southern Switzerland, and the University of Applied Sciences and Arts of Southern Switzerland.

Swiss blockchain group will be the cradle of blockchain innovation

The primary aim of the new Swiss blockchain group is to support companies operating in the blockchain sector, encourage the academic study, and boost research. The world has only scratched the surface when it comes to blockchain research and there’s still potential for significant innovation in this field.

Other notable members of The Ticino Blockchain Technologies Association include Bitcoin.com, Strongblock.io, Poseidon Group, Copernicus Holdings, the Swiss Blockchain Consortium, and more. The presence of major European players in the group will surely help secure research and academic projects.

A platform to bring together companies and academia

The official announcement mentions that blockchain is today’s leading technology. It has the potential to impact various spheres of life and bring forth a positive change in society. Areas of implementation include supply chains, industrial operations, financial sector, payment processing, government-related operations, and general business processes. All these fields have numerous sectors that demand new skill sets, technological improvements, process enhancements, experimentation, and innovation.

The Swiss blockchain group will further emphasize the academic research needed to promote innovation in the field. It will seek to create a common platform where industry and academia can come together and build tomorrow’s technologies. The Swiss blockchain group will work towards building a center of excellence where next-generation blockchain companies can create new jobs through innovation.