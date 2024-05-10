New SOL Meme Coin Slothana Surges After IEO, Could Sealana Pump Next?

Solana’s memetic revolution continues to prevail as Slothana soars 53% in its opening 24 hours.

Meanwhile, Sealana, another Solana-based vanguard, is emerging and has raised over $300K in its opening days of presale.

Slothana Soars as Solana Meme Coins Continue to Dominate

The Solana meme coin circuit dominating the broader crypto market is becoming a commonplace theme this year.

Today, the total market cap of the Solana meme coin ecosystem is up 11%, while the total crypto market cap is up 2.6%, and the total meme coin market cap is up 3.5%.

However, even in the hyper-lucrative world of Solana meme coins, the new launch Slothana is an outlier, pumping by a staggering 53% in its opening day.

What’s more, the token already has a respectable market cap of $48 million, catapulting it into Solana’s top 15 meme coins.

The project’s interest is also apparent in its 24-hour trading volume, which currently equates to $19 million.

Slothana recently underwent a presale, and for those who paid attention, its parabolic exchange launch is no surprise.

The presale raised over $15 million, eclipsing the total raises of earlier Solana sensations like Book of Meme and Slerf.

Slothana followed the same blueprint as these projects with a single-tiered pricing system and enabled investors to purchase by sending SOL to the presale wallet address.

Before the token’s exchange launch, leading industry analysts hailed it as a top prospect and speculation of huge gains circulated meme coin circles.

For instance, prominent low-cap trader Jacob Bury noted Sealana’s impressive $15 million presale raise and predicted it holds 100x potential.

Meanwhile, ClayBro said that Slothana “Could be the next Solana meme coin to soar.”

Considering that Slothana has been trading on the open market for just one day, potential investors still have time to buy.

However, with a 50% price increase already baked in, profit-hungry traders may now be seeking the next big Solana meme coin. In this regard, new presale Sealana stands as a top contender after raising over $350K.

New SOL Meme Coin to Watch: Could Sealana Explode Like Slothana?

The new Sealana presale is already causing a ruckus, having raised over $350K.

Sealana encapsulates the mystic zeitgeist of earlier Solana presales like Slothana and BOME while introducing a fresh, South Park-inspired outlook.

Based on a seal who left his water-dwelling lifestyle to pursue meme coin riches, Sealana now spends his days in his mom’s basement, where he lives off canned tuna and chips, hoping to one day step outside into a shiny new Lambo.

This comedic backstory pays homage to the Americanized degen meme coin trading culture, something which has resonated with the community and provided a clear distinction from other Solana meme coins.

Indeed, prominent traders have picked up on this promising new project, with Crypto Boy recently saying, “This Solana meme coin could give you 100x profit.”

Leading media outlets like Coinpedia, CryptoPotato, and Techopedia have also featured the project, reflecting its mass market appeal and ability to generate hype.

Adding to the excitement, the success of other Solana presales like Book of Meme, Slerf, and Slothana indicates a bright future for Sealana.

But with no predetermined hard cap announced, the Sealana presale could end anytime. As such, traders must act fast to secure their tokens at ICO.

