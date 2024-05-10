Loading...

Nintendo’s Next-Gen Switch: More Rumors, Leaks, and Potential Specs


Nintendo


1. Alleged specifications
2. Nintendo’s next-gen Switch potential features and upgrades


  • Rumors about the allegedly highly anticipated successor to the record-breaking Nintendo Switch are still circulating.
  • Leaks claim the upcoming gaming console from Nintendo will boast an 8-inch screen.
  • The new hardware also contains some interesting features and improvements.

The gaming space is a hyped one, and with this in mind, the rumors of the allegedly highly anticipated successor to the record-breaking Nintendo Switch are highly circulated. However, the company did not reveal any details about its new console in what seems to be a good old Nintendo way. Nevertheless, the excitement is buzzing, and the leaks and speculations are being recycled and gotten to a point where they offer a tantalizing picture of what the next-gen Switch might bring.

Alleged specifications

As per the recent leaks combined by Android Authority, the upcoming gaming console from Nintendo is speculated to boast an 8-inch screen, powered by NVIDIA’s neural-net-dependent super sampling (DLSS) mechanism for impressive ray-tracing experiences. The device could run on an NVIDIA Tegra T239 chip, which is probably still unofficial information. In addition to that, the device can be accompanied by 12GB LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB internal storage.

Source;  Famiboards

One of the most enticing things about these leaks is the purported March 2025 launch window. The company is set to present a big show to the world at some point in the future, most likely not too long from now. In addition to that, the rumors show that the next console is to be both a physical one with traditional games and a digital one, where users will be able to play the familiar original Switch games seamlessly.

The new hardware also contains some interesting features and improvements. The introduction of built-in microphones and a larger capacity microSD card that supports memory Express will add more interactivity and elevate the overall user experience.

Nintendo’s next-gen Switch potential features and upgrades

Internet users have been excited about the rumor of the magnetic Joy-Cons. This could be a groundbreaking invention and an entirely new way how players could interact with their games and game design; and generate new channels of exploring innovation.

The sources of the leak is supposedly turning up from tracking shipment and customs information of Nintendo and its partner-technology firms. While interesting, it does not really provide valid accuracy.

Furthermore, Nintendo has reportedly decided not to mention the next-gen Switch during the upcoming June Direct event, suggesting that an official announcement may still be several months away.

Nintendo fans will still feel excited despite the lack of official information, and many who don’t even love games will want to check the details. However, being cautious about these leaks is as crucial as being skeptical.

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.

James Kinoti

A crypto enthusiast, James finds pleasure in sharing knowledge on fintech, cryptocurrency as well as blockchain and frontier technologies. The latest innovations in the crypto industry, crypto gaming, AI, blockchain technology, and other technologies are his preoccupation. His mission: be on track with transformative applications in various industries.

