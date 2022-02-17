Los Angeles, United States, 17th February, 2022, Chainwire

Storyverse brings profile pics (PFPs) to life and helps grow bottom-up brands

Storyverse, the first-ever interactive story platform for PFPs, unveiled Ape Stories this week, an interactive storytelling game featuring Bored Apes owned by prominent members of the well-known Bored Ape Yacht Club. The Storyverse provides no-code interactive story game publishing tools for PFP communities looking to collaboratively create stories that grow and build value in their brand. Communities, tools, and tokens will work together to fuel an exciting, new community-driven character economy.

Following the Storyverse’s February 3rd announcement, Bored Apes Yacht Club community members Eric Golden, Zeneca, and TropoFarmer contributed their apes to Ape Stories to make the Apes the first collection to “Enter the Storyverse.” It’s the first time these owners saw their apes move and interact with others.

“I like how the Storyverse lets owners add utility to their PFPs,” said Bored Ape owner Tropofarmer. “I can use the platform to leverage my assets in some really interesting ways, whether it’s making my own entertaining stories, or licensing a particular PFP to other creators who feel inspired by it”.

Storyverse was created by gaming innovators Justin Waldron and Michael Carter, founders of Playco, the world’s largest HTML5 game developer. Waldron is advisor to Dapper Labs, CryptoKitties, Decentraland, and Immutable. Carter is known for inventing Websocket, the widely used internet protocol for real time communication.

“Storyverse is focused on unlocking people’s desire to create. And in web3 that means they can create around assets they actually own. Simple tools allow anyone to make fun interactive stories with the characters they love.” said Waldron. “We’re so excited that communities like the Apes are diving in to create stories.”

In its first week, the Storyverse has attracted an impressive community of passionate creators from around the world. Notable gaming and crypto influencers, including Poopie, Chain Runners, Keisuke Honda, Carly Reilly (host of overpriced JPEGs podcast), Joel Comm (Nifty Show podcast), Big Head Club and ImmutableX have also taken notice. The momentum should accelerate as more PFP projects and stories come online.

About Storyverse

The Storyverse is a blockchain project from Playco that is focused on no-code game publishing tools for PFP communities. It empowers PFP owners to create and publish personalized interactive storytelling games about their own PFPs and then post links to them anywhere on the web. The UGC tools put PFP character development and lore in the hands of the community and give birth to a new generation of interactive community-created games – known as stories – for people to play. Playco is the world’s first instant gaming company. It enables near-console quality games that can be instantly played on any smartphone or PC, and delivered more quickly, at lower cost, to more users – with instant updates to content and game-play features. The company’s mission is to bring the world closer together through play. Playco recently completed a $100 million Series A fundraise that was co-led by Josh Buckley and Sequoia Capital Global Equities and included Walter Kortschak and some of Silicon Valley’s most successful investors, including early investors in Chainlink, Blockstream, Alchemy, StrongBlock and Wax.

Watch the Bored Apes Enter the Storyverse Here

