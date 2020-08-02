Ripple has announced that its development arm, Ripple Labs, will update the public on the new features of its updated Xumm app.

The Xumm app was developed by the firm to eliminate the need for people to visit banks to carry out their financial services. Principally, the firm will provide its client with access to the major currencies in the market and XRP without the need to go through a middleman.

A bit of the firm’s long term goal on the app is to include significant Fiats as well as the introduction of a new feature known as “hooks.”

In their statement, Ripple Labs said that the new features in the updated Xumm app would allow users to carry out major banking activities, save money automatically, and send tips to content creators. Users of the app will be availed of the opportunity to block fraudulent and suspicious transactions.

In the short run, the company said they would work on testing the app’s internal features and fix bugs, among other things. As things stand, the 0.7.0 beta version of the Ripple app would be released in the third quarter while the first version of the app would be released towards the end part of the year.

Speaking about their views for the app next year, the company said, presently, we are working to make the app better, and by the end of the year, the app should be able to serve our clients better.

Ripple describes features in the new app

The new 2021 update would see more updated and easily accessible features that our customers would enjoy, the firm finalized.

To access the new features in its updated Xumm app, the firm stated categorically that users on the app would need to undergo specific KYC tests.

After passing the KYC tests, they would be able to generate a pay ID, personalize their profiles, amongst other features. According to the development lab of the crypto outfit, the new Xumm Pro app would help the companies’ customers.

The release of the new Xumm Pro app would provide our customers with certain key functions and further help our lab experts be self-sustaining, a spokesperson for Ripple said.

With the added new features in its updated Xumm app, it would again put XRP in the lead when it comes to developments by crypto firms.