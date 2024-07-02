New Crypto ICOs to Invest in This July: 6 Expert Picks

As the crypto market continues to struggle to pick up steam, presales and ICOs present alternative investment opportunities.

There are hundreds of active ICOs running at any one time, and some go on to net early investors huge returns. Let’s take a look at some of the best choices for this July.

Pepe Unchained (PEPU)

Tapping into the memetic potential of the iconic Pepe, Pepe Unchained is a novel layer 2 blockchain made for meme coins. The coin is designed to solve the biggest issues traditional Ethereum environments pose for meme coin development and adoption.

Pepe Unchained provides a 100x faster framework for meme coins than traditional Ethereum environments. With lower fees and a commitment to security audited by SolidProof, Pepe Unchained is one of the most promising ICOs this month.

PEPU is selling for $0.00819 per token, with almost $2 million raised in its presale. Boasting a massive 1105% P/A, it’s the perfect token to stake this summer with 30% of its 8 billion tokens reserved for staking. With another 20% of tokens reserved for the presale, early investors can get as much as 50% of the total token supply.

Analysts are very bullish on the coin, and with another price increase inbound soon, investors would do well to hop on the Pepe Unchained train before they’re priced out.

WienerAI (WAI)

Merging the ever-popular dog mascot with a sophisticated AI trading bot, WienerAI is one of the most successful ICOs of July. This multi-chain token aims to make trading simpler and easier for everyone.

Its sophisticated AI integration not only helps traders find undervalued coins but also offers analysis and trading tips through an intuitive, easy-to-use interface. As opposed to most similar trading bots, WienerAI doesn’t charge any fees, letting you keep all of your hard-earned profits. On top of its predictive analysis, the WienerAI bot will protect all of your trades from the arbitrage bots scouring the blockchain.

With 20% of the total tokens allocated for the ICO, WienerAI has raised almost $7 million and is nearing its next price increase. Sitting at just $0.000724 it’s likely this is the lowest we’ll see the token go.

The compounding effect of AI, a cute dog mascot, and superb utility points toward WienerAI proving to be one of the most successful ICOs in July.

PlayDoge (PLAY)

PlayDoge is an upcoming P2E token built on the Binance blockchain. With an exciting, 40-stage presale, it looks to capitalize on the meme coin craze sweeping the crypto space.

With 8/10 most popular meme coins revolving around doges, PlayDoge has an intrinsic appeal. PlayDoge is an upcoming P2E game similar to the Tamagotchi games from the 90’s. The game revolves around taking care of and interacting with a doge pet in a charming, 8-bit environment.

With PlayDoge’s presale blowing past $5 million, investors are scrambling to get it at its current price of $0.00514. With 50% of tokens allocated to the ICO, this is the best opportunity to get your cut of the pie.

With experts looking bullish, and a possible Binance CEX launch post-presale, PlayDoge has all of the ingredients needed to go to the moon.

Base Dawgz (DAWGZ)

Capitalizing on the doge mascot trend, Base Dawgz is a multi-chain meme coin planning for the long term. Available on the ETH, SOL, BASE, AVAX, and BSC blockchains, DAWGZ has passed a SolidProof security audit.

Base Dawgz adopts an innovative Share to Earn model. Users get points for sharing Base Dawgz content and growing its popularity, which can later be redeemed for DAWGZ tokens.

DAWGZ has raised almost $2.5 million in its ICO so far, with attractive tokenomics for the long-term. A whopping 15% of tokens will go to DAWGZ rewards, an enticing offer for influencers and other social media users to make the coin even more popular.

Currently, DAWGZ is trading at $0.00581 per token, with a week left until its next price increase. While the token’s long-term focus is obvious, that makes Base Dawgz an extremely attractive offer for investors who don’t mind HODLing for a couple of months.

99Bitcoins (99BTC)

Coming from one of the biggest crypto YouTube channels with over 700 thousand subscribers we have 99Bitcoins. Pioneering the Learn-to-Earn model, the token’s innovation comes from rewarding users for completing interactive learning modules.

99BTC takes this a step further. You can use your tokens to gain access to premium content, get exclusive access to discounts on partnered products, and even invites to token holder events.

Running on the Bitcoin blockchain, 99BTC is currently priced at just $0.00112. With an airdrop totaling $1 million, over $2 million raised in the presale so far, and an estimated 720% P/A, this is an extremely low price. If you’ve ever wondered what it looks like to enter a promising ICO early, this is your chance.

Coming from one of the biggest names in the space since 2013, it’s hard to see 99Bitcoins not exploding in value once it’s listed publicly.

Mega Dice (DICE)

The perfect token for casino enthusiasts, Mega Dice is one of July’s most hyped-up GameFi tokens. Mega Dice is already one of the most polished licensed crypto casinos in the space, and the launch of their native token is sure to make a splash.

DICE will be used for wagering on the casino’s various games, offering exclusive rewards and benefits compared to other crypto. On top of this, DICE stakers will be rewarded daily depending on the performance of the casino, and given its $50 million in monthly wagering, we expect these to be significant.

DICE is currently sitting at $0.0866 in its ICO. With $1.5 million raised in the presale, it’s easy to see why its 35,000-strong X(Twitter) community is excited about the token’s launch. As the most popular GameFi dApp on Solana, we think Mega Dice is the safest ICO to jump in on in July.

