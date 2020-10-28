Coinbase introduced its Visa debit card today, called Coinbase Card.

Cardholders can receive a maximum of four percent in cryptocurrency rewards.

The awards will be available to US buyers at the start.

Coinbase, the gigantic cryptocurrency exchange, introduced its Visa debit card today, named Coinbase Card. The Coinbase debit card will permit consumers to expend digital assets for daily acquisitions.

Advantages of the Coinbase debit card

The Coinbase debit card will offer customers the prospect to receive a maximum of four percent in cryptocurrency rewards. The card will be obtainable in almost 30 countries, including the US, UK, and other parts of Europe. It will be linked to buyers’ Coinbase accounts, and they can disburse the money without transferring it to their bank accounts.

The selected cryptocurrency asset used will mechanically turn into US dollars before a purchase is finished or an ATM withdrawal. The Coinbase debit card has a contactless feature, and its users will also have the option to traditionally pay with a PIN.

The awards will be accessible to US purchasers at first, but it will be contingent on the cryptocurrency used. For example, clients can receive one percent back if they spend Bitcoins and four percent if they select Stellar Lumens (XLM). Coinbase also provides the Coinbase Card app for clients to monitor their expenditures.

On the night of 27th October, the mighty cryptocurrency exchange was out of action as Bitcoin climbed towards its 2019 highs. This wasn’t the first time Coinbase was affected by a hectic trading phase. A similar dilemma occurred on 4th September this year, whereby commerce came to a stop.

Established in 2012, Coinbase was termed after Bitcoin coinbase transaction that recompenses miners for authenticating blocks. It is among the oldest cryptocurrency exchanges and has endorsed a multitude of users since its inception. The time-honoured cryptocurrency exchange provides custodial wallets, advanced trading, and several other services.