The retail price of the complex for corporate clients, based on Oculus Qwest and neural interface $7250. For private use, the company sells these complexes for a discounted 45% of the corporate price, $ 3980.

For holders of Neurogress tokens, the complex may be availed of for a discounted 45% of the retail price for dollars or 2190 NeuroG tokens (1 token = 1 dollar)

After a buyer transfers to Neurogress the tokens, they send him corresponding the NeVRoPlex complex units. After 2 years, Neurogress returns these tokens to buyers while he pays an annual subscription for Oculus Qwest version 350 tokens for a year or, 700 tokens for 2 years. Thus, the equipment is practically free.

NeVRoPlex complexes remain with the buyer, free for a lifetime

The retail cost of the Home Lite version (based on VR glasses of the box and Neurointerface, using a smartphone) is $976 dollars.

When using NeuroG tokens, the Home Lite unit can be availed of at a 40% discounted price of 585 tokens (dollars).

Those who availed of the Home Lite version will write off 90 tokens in a year, 180 tokens in 2 years. The complexes remain with the buyer, that is, free to use. Further, from the third year, the user only pays a subscription every year for 350 tokens for the version with Oculus Qwest and 90, respectively, for the Lite version. (Thus, the equipment is practically free).

In total, 15,000 complexes are availed of using tokens

Tokens can be purchased on Uniswap and on exchanges where the NeuroG token will be gradually being added.

Neurogress is currently developing and further adding the “Brain Tuning” module to the complex. It is designed to develop cognitive functions: improve memory, analysis, and other skills.

Adding the “Brain Tuning” module allows Neurogress to adjust and adapt neuropsychological testing to suit each user, and to monitor and control their progress on their way to better their cognitive skills. The scientific concepts applied in the development are:

Cognitive stimulation is done via software with mental exercises.

Training is based on the methods of theoretical cognition: analysis, analogy, deduction, induction, classification, modeling, generalization, synthesis, systematization, comparison.

What’s “Tuning the Brain”?

“Tuning the brain” is based on the theory of the division of humanity into two kinds:

Those who can improve themselves physically, mentally, extend their life, new organs, and so on further Those who cannot afford it.

Then Neurogress’ solution gives opportunities for more people to become better and to compete with the chosen, improved, modified minority.

Due to development technologies, there will be a lot of so-called extra people replaced by “artificial intelligence”, robotics and others. Here Neurogress’ solution will be to help people to develop their mental abilities, which will allow them to compete with technologies in the labor market.

There will always remain needs for people with creative thinking, intuitive abilities, thinking outside the box. Thus, people cannot be replaced by programmed operations as performed by artificial intelligence, and adjustments to fit these people into the new system must be made.

You can find Neurogress in Uniswap here: https://info.uniswap.org/pair/0x73f208688b7471f24E91CD2898edBC24CD3f4cf4