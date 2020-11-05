Blockchain-driven world is becoming the reality in the post-pandemic era.

The generation born after 2020 is already marked Generation-C.

AI conversational apps are becoming need of hour in blockchain-driven world.

Blockchain and decentralization are not just leading the financial technology market but the implications extend far further. The recent use of blockchain technology in the United States election through the Voatz app marks the beginning of a blockchain-chain driven world. The pandemic is affecting the world, and to the point that the children born in this year would be marked with Generation-C label. Guess where the C comes from?

Artificial intelligence (AI) based virtual assistants have integrated seamlessly into the mundane of daily households. To name a few, Alexa and Siri are the most trending smart devices being purchased worldwide after smartphones. The rapidly expanding market with over 70 percent of US consumers owning a conversational AI speaker has a promising future on the developing countries’ front in the blockchain-driven world.

Need for AI in blockchain-driven world

Versa founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Kath Blackham is due to launch the conversational AI-based gadgets in India aiming to provide the voice technology to consumer tiers of all stages of the pyramid.

Blackham believes AI enables technology to reach consumers on the low literacy end by removing language and operational barriers. The omnichannel approach facilitates the low tier consumers as much as the ones on the higher end of the spectrum.

The voice technology expert further spoke about the impact of AI on customizing consumer content based on evolving data commonly known as “Hyper personalization”.

The marketing sector has been digitized with hyper-personalization being rapidly accepted as the best form of branding and advertising. AI technology enables businesses to align products and services with consumer needs rather than basing the whole process on assumed data and hoping the product or service to fit. The same can be said for AI conversational applications couple with decentralization in the blockchain-driven world.

Hyper personalisation has caused an immense paradigm shift, taking forth conversational AI from its traditional realms to making it an influential factor in critical business decisions.

Talking about the key morals taken from the facial recognition technology launch, Blackham thinks it is necessary to go back and forth with consumers on the testing phase of a technology or product “rather than just throwing it at them”. Pointing at the voice authentication part of the technology, she added that a lot of detailed work is needed on that front and the firm aims to enhance the reliability and curb security concerns around it.