Musk agrees with Telegram’s Durov that WhatsApp is not secure

X owner Elon Musk has supported an assessment by Telegram founder Pavel Durov that WhatsApp is not offering secure communications, as alleged in a new lawsuit.

Durov took to Musk’s social network this week to comment on the recently filed case, claiming his statement is based on an analysis of the encryption used by Meta’s messenger.

Durov says WhatsApp is not secure, Musk adds: ‘True’

Pavel Durov, the founder and chief executive of the Telegram messenger, gave his two cents on the international lawsuit against WhatsApp’s owner Meta this week.

The Russian-born tech entrepreneur posted a short comment on X, formerly Twitter, this past Monday, expressing his skepticism that anyone would believe WhatsApp is a secure messaging service.

Linking to a media report about plaintiffs from several countries in different regions suing its parent company, Meta Platforms, Durov stated:

“You’d have to be braindead to believe WhatsApp is secure in 2026. When we analyzed how WhatsApp implemented its ‘encryption,’ we found multiple attack vectors.”

“True,” U.S. billionaire tech mogul Elon Musk replied to Durov’s post on Tuesday, without elaborating further on the subject.

Meta rejects privacy accusations in the lawsuit

The international group of plaintiffs filed their lawsuit in a U.S. District Court in San Francisco on Friday, alleging that Meta’s claims about WhatsApp’s chats being private are false.

They are suspecting the Menlo Park, California-headquartered tech giant of secretly accessing messages, storing, and analyzing some of the chat content, while officially insisting they are end-to-end encrypted.

WhatsApp’s privacy statement that “only people in this chat can read, listen to, or share” the posted messages implies they are only visible to their senders and recipients. The lawsuit is challenging that claim, accusing Meta of not telling the truth to users around the world.

The company rejected the allegations over WhatsApp’s privacy procedures, as reported by Cryptopolitan, describing the lawsuit as a “frivolous work of fiction” through a spokesperson.

Meta’s representative, Andy Stone, declared:

“Any claim that people’s WhatsApp messages are not encrypted is categorically false and absurd.”

Quoted by MyBroadband, a large tech news site in South Africa where some of the plaintiffs come from, he also insisted texts on WhatsApp have been end-to-end encrypted using the Signal protocol for a decade now. Meta acquired WhatsApp in 2014.

WhatsApp and Telegram both having troubles in Russia

Regardless of how well chats and other communication channels on the popular messaging apps are protected, both Telegram and WhatsApp were recently targeted by the telecom watchdog in Durov’s native Russia.

In August 2025, its Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology and Mass Media partially restricted calls in Telegram and WhatsApp.

Also known as Roskomnadzor (RKN), the agency argued the voice services provided by the two platforms were being widely used by fraudsters and actors who try to entangle Russian citizens in sabotage and terrorism activities.

Then, in January 2026, a report by official Russian media revealed that WhatsApp would be completely blocked in the country by the end of the year. The news comes while Moscow is pushing the state-backed Max messenger, developed by the Russian social media giant VK, once founded by Durov.

The deputy head of the parliamentary Committee for Information Policy, IT and Communications, Andrey Svintsov told the TASS news agency that WhatsApp will be banned because it’s owned by Meta, which has been labeled an “extremist company” by Russian authorities.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp was recently classified as a “very large online platform” under the European Union’s Digital Services Act. The move, which will subject it to the highest EU standards regarding the handling of content and user-related risks, applies only to its open channels, not private chats.

