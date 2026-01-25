🔥 Trade with Pros on Discord → 21 Days Free (No Card)JOIN FREE
Track all markets on TradingView
Meta

Meta denies WhatsApp privacy allegations as privacy lawsuit is filed

3 mins read
901752
Meta denies WhatsApp privacy allegations as privacy lawsuit is filed

Contents

1. Plaintiffs say Meta misled billions about encryption
2. Patent fight adds pressure over smart glasses tech
Share link:

In this post:

  • Meta was sued in U.S. court by international plaintiffs who say WhatsApp falsely claimed messages were fully private and inaccessible to the company.

  • Plaintiffs allege Meta stores and analyzes WhatsApp messages despite telling users chats are end‑to‑end encrypted by default.

  • Meta denied the claims, called the lawsuit frivolous, and said WhatsApp has used Signal‑based encryption for a decade.

A group of international plaintiffs on Friday filed a new lawsuit against Meta, claiming it lied about WhatsApp privacy and fooled users into thinking their chats were truly private.

According to the lawsuit, Meta has been secretly storing, analyzing, and accessing messages it publicly claims are “end-to-end encrypted.”

WhatsApp shows users a default privacy warning: “only people in this chat can read, listen to, or share” messages. That’s supposed to mean that not even Meta can see what users send. But the new lawsuit says that entire promise is fake, and it accuses Meta of defrauding billions of users worldwide by making them believe otherwise.

Plaintiffs say Meta misled billions about encryption

The group filing the case includes plaintiffs from Australia, Brazil, India, Mexico, and South Africa. They argue that Meta’s claims about end-to-end encryption are a complete scam, and that workers inside the company can view the content of so-called “private” WhatsApp messages. The plaintiffs say whistleblowers helped bring this to light, though they didn’t name them or explain how they got the info.

Meta bought WhatsApp in 2014 and has repeatedly claimed its platform is fully secure. But the plaintiffs say that’s all just PR spin, not real privacy.

They accuse Meta and WhatsApp of building an illusion of safety to lure in users, while in the background, the company collects and studies the messages it claims are out of reach.

See also  Intel CEO charts new AI course to challenge Nvidia

Meta is not backing down. The company’s spokesperson, Andy Stone, called the entire lawsuit a joke. “Any claim that people’s WhatsApp messages are not encrypted is categorically false and absurd,” Stone said in a statement. “WhatsApp has been end-to-end encrypted using the Signal protocol for a decade. This lawsuit is a frivolous work of fiction.”

Meta says it will pursue sanctions against the plaintiffs’ lawyers.

Lawyers for the plaintiffs want this case to become a class-action lawsuit. The legal team includes attorneys from Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan, Keller Postman, and Barnett Legal. Multiple lawyers declined to comment or didn’t respond to requests.

Patent fight adds pressure over smart glasses tech

As Meta deals with that lawsuit, it’s also being targeted in a separate patent fight. In Massachusetts federal court, Solos Technology Ltd. filed a complaint Friday, saying Meta and partners stole smart glasses technology and violated “core patents” that power products like the Ray-Ban Meta Wayfarer Gen 1.

Solos is asking for “multiple billions of dollars” in damages. The company also wants an injunction that could stop Ray-Ban Meta products from being sold.

The filing claims Meta and EssilorLuxottica had years of access to Solos’ intellectual property, going back to at least 2015. Solos says even Oakley employees tested early versions of its hardware years before Meta got involved.

See also  Trump Disputes Altered Golfing Images

Solos built its first smart eyewear for cyclists over a decade ago. Its more recent “AirGo” models include AI-powered features like translation and ChatGPT integration. On its site, Solos says it holds over 100 patents and applications.

The lawsuit alleges that every Meta release since Gen 1 copies Solos’ tech, including the latest smart glasses built with muscle-signal technology.

Solos also says that a former MIT Sloan Fellow, Priyanka Shekar, published a 2021 study citing Solos’ patented tech. That same year, she joined Meta as a product manager. According to the lawsuit, Shekar’s work gave Meta internal access to Solos’ designs, making the alleged infringement even more deliberate.

The filing claims that by the time Meta and EssilorLuxottica launched smart glasses in 2021, they already had deep, direct knowledge of Solos’ entire roadmap. That lawsuit is now one more legal mess Meta has to clean up, while it’s still trying to convince users that WhatsApp chats aren’t being read behind their backs.

Sharpen your strategy with mentorship + daily ideas - 30 days free access to our trading program

Share link:

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.

Most read

Loading Most Read articles...

Stay on top of crypto news, get daily updates in your inbox

Editor's choice

Loading Editor's Choice articles...
SEARCH
Top Sections
Follow us
Twitter Instagram Linkedin Telegram Facebook Youtube Reddit

- The Crypto newsletter that keeps you ahead -

Markets move fast.

We move faster.

Subscribe to Cryptopolitan Daily and get timely, sharp, and relevant crypto insights straight to your inbox.

  • Breaking news & regulatory updates
  • Expert analysis on market trends
  • No hype, just facts that matter

Join now and
never miss a move.

Get in. Get the facts.
Get ahead.

Subscribe to CryptoPolitan