Korean government to investigate Grok over deepfake images

The Korean government is looking towards regulatory actions against the generative artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot of Elon Musk-owned xAI, Grok. This follows several criticisms directed at the chatbot and its involvement in generating and distributing sexually exploitative deepfake images.

The information was reported by a local news outlet, the Electronic Times, which mentioned that the Personal Information Protection Commission (PIPC) has launched a preliminary fact-finding review into Grok after the allegations were reported in the county by several individuals.

The preliminary process is to confirm if the violation actually occurred and whether the matter is within its jurisdiction before a formal investigation can be launched.

The Korean government to conduct a review into Grok

According to reports, the review follows several reports that surfaced locally and overseas, accusing Grok of being used to create explicit and nonconsensual deepfake images, with most of them involving real individuals and minors.

With this, the PICP will reportedly determine its next course of action after reviewing the explanation provided by Grok and other supporting documents. The agency is also expected to review global regulatory trends, which would shape its decision-making.

Under the Personal Information Protection Act, altering or generating sexual images of identifiable individuals without consent may constitute unlawful handling of personal data.

The AI chatbots, which are integrated into the social platform X and offer both text and image generation on the platform, have faced several criticisms over the creation of fake images of real people since last year. The chatbot has been used to create all sorts of compromising images, which have been frowned upon by the general public.

According to the global nongovernmental organization Center for Countering Digital Hate, Grok is estimated to have been used to generate more than three million sexually explicit images between December 29, 2025, and January 8, 2026.

The organization claims that among that number, more than 23,000 were images of minors generated using the chatbot. The center warned that the rapid spread of Grok’s AI-generated images has led to a large-scale circulation of explicit content online.

The regulator wants a report on measures taken to curb the menace

The center has also warned about the serious safety risks that the development poses to children. As a result of this menace, countries like the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Canada, and some others have launched investigations, while countries like Indonesia, the Philippines, and Malaysia have blocked access to Grok.

In response to the controversy, xAI announced earlier this year that it had implemented certain technical measures to prevent it.

The platform claimed that it has stopped both free and paid users from editing or generating images of real people, adding that it would announce further safeguards very soon.

In Korea, the Media and Communications Commission (KMCC) demanded stronger youth protection measures from X on January 14. The Korean regulator told the social media platform that its AI firm needs to come up with a plan to prevent the generation of illegal or harmful content.

In addition, the regulator also added that the company needs to limit minors’ access to such content.

Currently, X has a designated youth protection officer in Korea in accordance with the law and submits annual reports on related compliance. KMCC has urged the platform to submit additional documentation regarding Grok’s safety protocol, noting that nonconsensual sexual images created and distributed on its platform, especially involving minors, are a criminal offense in Korea.

The commission has set a deadline of two weeks. If X fails to respond or ignores the request, it may impose an administrative fine of up to 10 million won ($6,870). The same move has been witnessed in other countries, where xAI has been tasked with coming up with measures to curb the rise of the menace.

Like Korea, the countries have also announced substantial fines if the company fails to devise and submit a report showing the steps it has taken to limit the rise in the menace.

