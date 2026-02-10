MrBeast acquires Gen Z banking app weeks after $200M BitMine investment

Popular YouTuber James “MrBeast” Donaldson’s Beast Industries is making its strongest push yet into finance by acquiring Step, a banking app for teenagers and young adults. The YouTuber said the move is aimed at helping teens and young adults learn to manage their personal finances early.

The deal, announced Monday, comes just weeks after a reported $200 million capital infusion from crypto treasury firm BitMine Immersion Technologies. Tom Lee described the investments as “uniting the No. 1 creator in the world with the biggest Ethereum platform in the world.”

Just a few weeks ago, the popular YouTuber filed a trademark application for a banking platform called MrBeast Financial, dated October 13, and submitted it to the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) under his company.

Speaking on the Step deal on X, Donaldson shared his excitement, claiming he had no mentor to teach him about investing or finances growing up, but he can now offer young people the financial grounding he lacked.

In response to his post, some X users applauded his action, agreeing with the content creator that the plan would elevate millions of young people and encourage financial literacy. One X user noted, “This is amazing! Providing financial education and tools for young people is so important. Can’t wait to see how this helps millions build a stronger financial future.”

However, others asserted that the deal may do more harm than good, as it could expose teens to financial tools they are not ready to navigate before they fully understand the risks involved.

Nonetheless, Beast Industries CEO Jeff Housenbold contended that the deal helps them reach their audience with practical, technology-led solutions that can make a real difference to their financial lives. He remarked, “Financial health is fundamental to overall wellbeing, yet too many people lack access to the tools and knowledge they need to build financial security.”

CJ MacDonald, CEO and Founder of Step, also noted that their partnership makes sense because both Step and Beast Industries share a similar belief in helping others. The two sides have yet to disclose the acquisition cost.

Bitmine’s Lee said its corporate values aligned with Beast Industries

Last month, Beast Industries secured $200 million investment from Bitmine. At the time, Lee explained that Ethereum’s role as a smart contract platform positions it at the center of a future where financial services and digital money increasingly overlap, making the investment in Beast Industries a logical fit.

He had also remarked, “Beast Industries is the largest and most innovative creator-based platform in the world, and our corporate and personal values are strongly aligned.”

Moreover, CEO Jeff Housenbold said the cash infusion would help the company develop a financial services platform while advancing Beast Industries’ mission to become the world’s top entertainment brand. Donaldson’s companies have hinted at launching a financial services offering, with the “MrBeast Financial” trademark pointing toward possible crypto use.

Beast Industries now has 450+ million YouTube subscribers and continues to offer products like Feastables and to run social impact initiatives, including Beast Philanthropy. Bitmine’s holdings also include over 4.29 million ether valued at $8.4 billion, as well as about $586 million in cash, making it the top corporate holder of ether with more than 3.54% of all coins, per StrategicEtherReserve data.