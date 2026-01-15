ETH’s Bitmine invests $200 million in MrBeast’s Beast Industries

Bitmine Immersion Technologies, Inc., the leading Ethereum treasury company in the world, has announced a $200 million equity investment in Beast Industries. The deal is set to close this January.

This move comes after MrBeast’s Beast Industries said it will be moving into areas other than entertainment. Last month, CEO Jeffrey Housenbold talked about plans for a financial services platform and Beast Mobile, a phone service aimed at the company’s large community of creators.

According to the announcement, the partnership will focus on exploring the integration of decentralized finance (DeFi) into MrBeast’s upcoming financial services platform to bridge the gap between digital assets and the creator economy.

Jeff Housenbold, CEO of Beast Industries, stated, “Their support is a strong validation of our vision, strategy, and growth trajectory, and it provides additional capital to achieve our goal to become the most impactful entertainment brand in the world. We look forward to exploring ways to further collaborate and incorporate DeFi into our upcoming financial services platform.”

MrBeast’s upcoming financial services platform will explore DeFi

The YouTuber submitted a trademark filing for “MrBeast Financial.” The filing outlines potential services spanning banking, investing, and crypto-related offerings. Crypto Twitter hypes that MrBeast is considering financial services with some level of digital asset integration.

The projected financial services platform would put the organization at the crossroads of media, Bitcoin, and fintech.

MrBeast’s YouTube channels have amassed more than 450 million subscribers and have turned Beast Industries into a major player in the content-creation sector. The channels get about 5 billion views a month.

“MrBeast and Beast Industries, in our view, is the leading content creator of our generation, with a reach and engagement unmatched with GenZ, GenAlpha, and Millennials,” said Thomas ‘Tom’ Lee, Chairman of Bitmine. “Beast Industries is the largest and most innovative creator-based platform in the world, and our corporate and personal values are strongly aligned.”

Bitmine’s investment is backed by renowned investors such as ARK’s Cathie Wood, MOZAYYX, Founders Fund, Bill Miller III, Pantera, Kraken, DCG, Galaxy Digital, and personal investor Thomas “Tom” Lee.

Bitmine meeting to determine the trajectory of Ethereum purchases

This move precedes today’s BitMine shareholder meeting, where shareholders will vote on a stock issuance proposal that increases the number of shares from 5 billion to 500 billion. If the vote passes, BitMine will obtain more funds to purchase ETH, boosting ETH price expectations.

Failure to secure the required 50.1% majority could trigger delays, reconvened meetings, and months of uncertainty. This scenario has previously harmed similar digital asset treasuries such as Bit Digital (BTBT).

“We need to pursue this increase now as Bitmine is soon to exhaust its current 500 million authorization. And when that happens, our ETH accumulation will slow. Thus, we need stockholders to approve the proposal to increase authorized shares,” said Tom Lee.

Analysts also warn that a “no” vote would equate to freezing growth, as the firm would be limited to its existing approximately $988 million cash pile for acquisitions.

The firm added 24,266 Ether last week, lifting its holdings to 4,167,768 tokens. The purchase pushed BitMine’s share of ether’s circulating supply to 3.45%, with a goal to ultimately corner 5% of all tokens.

The company also has 1.256 million ETH already staked, and the MAVAN staking solution is on track to launch in Q1 2026. This generates substantial passive yield through its growing validator operations. Besides ETH, the company has 193 Bitcoin (BTC), and a $23 million stake in Eightco Holdings.

If you're reading this, you’re already ahead. Stay there with our newsletter.