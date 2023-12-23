Most Americans Favor Making AI-Generated Content Illegal

In a recent poll by the AI Policy Institute (AIPI), 80 per cent of Americans expressed their belief that presenting AI-generated content as if humans authored it should be illegal. The survey focused on public sentiment regarding the use of artificial intelligence in content creation, particularly in a recent controversy involving Sports Illustrated, where AI was allegedly used to write articles and assign them fake human bylines. While the magazine and its parent company have denied direct AI involvement in content creation, the public’s response underscores concerns about transparency and ethics in media regarding AI-generated content.

Public opinion on the use of AI in content creation

AIPI’s survey of 1,222 Americans delved into four key questions related to the Sports Illustrated AI debacle:

Ethicality of AI-Generated Content: 84 per cent of participants deemed using AI to “write stories” and “assign them fake bylines” unethical, even as the specific nature of AI’s role in content generation remained disputed.

Legality of AI-Generated Content: 80 per cent of respondents believed that presenting AI-generated content as human-made should be illegal.

Mandatory Disclosure and Watermarking: The survey also questioned whether companies should be required to “disclose and watermark content created by AI.” Responses to these questions were less definitive, indicating a lack of consensus on this specific issue.

AI Disclosure in Political Ads: Regarding political advertising, respondents were asked whether political ads should be required to “disclose and watermark content created by AI,” again revealing mixed sentiments.

Notably, the most vital reactions came in response to the first two questions, with most participants expressing their disapproval of AI’s involvement in content creation and advocating for its illegality. Notably, these views appeared to transcend political party lines, with Democrats, Republicans, and independents all within nine points of each other on both questions.

Mixed sentiments on disclosure and watermarking

While the ethicality and legality of AI-generated content garnered clear consensus, opinions on disclosure and watermarking were less uniform. This divergence may stem from the intricacies of these solutions and potential uncertainties surrounding their effectiveness. Some respondents may view AI disclosure as an ethical obligation but still need to figure out the practicality and impact of watermarking. Others might favour alternative measures, such as explicit and visible disclaimers, as a more effective way to inform consumers about the use of AI in content creation.

Consumer rights and media ethics

The poll results highlight a fundamental consumer rights issue: the right to know the origin of the content they consume. Transparency is paramount in maintaining trust between media outlets and their audiences. Suppose publishers choose to incorporate AI into their content production. In that case, they can only provide readers with the information necessary to make informed choices about the content they engage with. Failure to do so, whether intentional or unintentional, constitutes a breach of basic media ethics and undermines the integrity of the information provided to the public.

Addressing public concerns

The overwhelming sentiment among Americans that presenting AI-generated content as human-made should be illegal indicates public concern regarding transparency and ethics in media. While the specific role of AI in content creation at Sports Illustrated remains disputed, the broader implications of this issue cannot be ignored.

Media organisations must prioritise ethical considerations and transparent practices when utilising AI technologies, especially in an era of increasing AI integration. Publishers must provide clear disclosures and appropriate labelling when AI is involved in content creation, allowing readers to make informed decisions about the content they consume.

As society continues to grapple with the evolving role of AI in various sectors, addressing these concerns and ensuring responsible AI usage is essential to maintain public trust and uphold the principles of ethical journalism.