TL;DR Breakdown

• Research shows that over 50 percent of investors are men.

• Extent of cryptocurrency investment could be affected by gender discrimination.

The crypto market represents a new financial model of the 21st century with a significant amount of investment regardless of gender. However, for the individuals investing in cryptocurrencies, it is understood that more than half are men, leaving women behind. According to an investigation by Acorn with CNBC and Momentive, it was found that over 50 percent of crypto investors are men.

Women seem to have taken a back seat in the digital trading sector. This is similar to traditional investment models, where men also dominate the percentage.

The stock market also shows a 40 percent participation from men and 24 percent from women. Mutual funds match 30 percent male investors and 20 percent female investors. Finally, real estate indicates that over 36 percent of investors are men, and women have only 30 percent.

Survey on the genders participation

Momentive, Acorns, and CNBC endorsed research on the involvement of genders when investing in cryptocurrency. This research was under the name “Invest in You: Next Gen Investor survey.” This survey began on the 4th of August and lasted only five days in which 5,530 Americans participated. 2,980 of those surveyed were found to have funds in bonds, stocks, cryptocurrencies, and ETFs.

According to the survey, 11 percent of investors were white, and the same number for black participants. 10 percent of those surveyed were Hispanic, 14 percent Asian and investors from other races occupied 13 percent of the crypto market.

Racial discrimination is present in crypto investments

Investing in cryptocurrency and other financial models has shown that racial discrimination still exists in North America regarding financial investments. According to research, less than 50 percent of women of color may invest in crypto, real estate, and stocks. This figure is tied to the information stating that only 51 percent of black women have a bank account.

When a person of color, male or female, attempts to invest in cryptocurrency, there is a 50 percent chance of being accused of money laundering. But only 20 percent of white people have been charged with the same crime.

The research concludes by showing that no matter that the financial market has been renewed, these gender ties still exist. It is however expected that these investment figures will balance out in years to come because the cryptocurrency market is open to the public.