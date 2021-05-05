TL;DR Breakdown

Dogecoin price is expected to cotniue rising above after brief correction

The closest support level lies at $0.550

DOGE faces resistance at the $0.700 mark.

Dogecoin price has finally gone past the $0.30 mark, and strong bullish momentum has carried the price to challenge the $0.68 mark. Dogecoin price records an over 150 percent price hike across the last seven days, showing extremely strong bullish dominance. However, the sharp bullish activity leaves room for a volatile price movement.

The broader cryptocurrency market observes a bearish sentiment across the last 24 hours, with most major cryptocurrencies recording a loss across the timeframe. The major players that recorded a loss include Ripple’s XRP and BNB that record a 2.29 and a 1.63 percent decrease, respectively. Meanwhile, Bitcoin and Ethereum record a 1.83 and a 2.15percent decrease.

Technical indicators for DOGE/USDT

Technical indicators for DOGE/USDT by Tradingview

Across the technical indicators, the MACD shows strong bullish momentum as observed in the increasing size of the dark green histogram. The indicator did briefly dip into the bearish region on March 3rd but has grown bullish again and oscillates around the 0.075 mark. Across the EMAs, 12-EMA is trading above the 26-EMA with a high slope and continues diverging while both EMAs rise.

The RSI is currently trading in the overbought region, issuing a strong sell signal as the indicator trades just above the 84.00 mark. The indicator has been trading in the overbought region since yesterday, with the bullish momentum only increasing in recent hours, giving an extremely high buy signal.

The Bollinger bands at press time are wide, and as the last few candlesticks are green, the bands will expand further in the immediate future. As the bulls take charge of the market momentum, it will cause the volatility of the Dogecoin price to increase in the short term. Moreover, as the price is consolidating closer to the upper limit rather than the band’s mean line, the bands will be leaning upwards for the next few candlesticks.

Overall, the 4-hour technical analysis issues a strong buy signal, with 16 of the total 26 major technical indicators suggesting their support for a bullish movement. On the other hand, only one indicator issues a sell signal suggesting a bearish retracement. Meanwhile, nine indicators sit on the fence, issuing no support for either side of the market.

The 24-hour technical analysis shares this sentiment and also issues a strong buy signal, with 17 of the 26 indicators suggesting a bullish movement against zero indicators which suggest a bearish retracement. Meanwhile, nine indicators remain neutral and do not issue any signals at the time of writing.

What to expect from Dogecoin price?

4-hour price chart by Tradingview

Traders should expect the Dogecoin price to continue rising upwards towards the $0.700 mark as the bulls show dominance over the price action. The short-term technical indicators suggest a bearish reversal suggesting that the price may take a dive to the $0.550 mark before continuing its bull rally.

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.