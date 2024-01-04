Bitcoin (BTC) $46703.7 -0.54%
Ethereum (ETH) $2307.15 -1.03%
Litecoin (LTC) $66.867 -1.17%
Binance Coin (BNB) $301.687 -0.64%
Ripple (XRP) $0.57032 -1.25%
Solana (SOL) $102.141 +4.53%
Cardano (ADA) $0.531414 -1.68%
Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.08062 -0.93%
Tron (TRX) $0.104098 -0.04%
Toncoin (TON) $2.2574 -0.83%
Chainlink (LINK) $14.0608 -0.54%
Shiba INU (SHIB) $0.000009463 -1.2%

Moody’s rates first tokenized Singapore-Dollar government bond fund

2 mins read
Moody's rates first tokenized Singapore-Dollar government bond fund

Most read

Imran Khan Takes Responsibility for Controversial Article in The Economist

Revolutionizing Outdoor Cooking with an AI-powered Perfecta Grill

$JTC Network, a New Layer 1 Blockchain Focused on Legal Enforcement, To List On BitMart Exchange

Samsung Unveils Innovative Ballie Robot with Projection Capabilities at CES 2024

Samsung’s CES 2024 Unveilings – The 5 Most Bizarre Products You Won’t Believe Exist

Contents
1. A leap into blockchain for bond investments
2. SC Ventures and the rise of tokenization platforms
Share link:

TL;DR

  • Moody’s rates the SGD Delta Fund, a blockchain-based Singapore government bond fund, as AA.
  • The fund, blending finance and blockchain, enhances transparency on Ethereum and Stellar blockchains.
  • SC Ventures’ Libeara platform shows rising blockchain use in finance.

The first tokenized fund using Standard Chartered’s SC Ventures’ platform Libeara has been rated by Moody’s. The SGD Delta Fund, a tokenized fund consisting of Singapore-dollar government bonds, received an AA rating from Moody’s, despite the underlying assets holding an AAA credit quality. This rating adjustment by Moody’s reflects their consideration of risks associated with the fund manager’s experience. FundBridge Capital, the issuer of the SGD Delta Fund, is leveraging the Libeara platform for the first time, signaling a significant merge between traditional finance and blockchain technology.

A leap into blockchain for bond investments

This pioneering move by FundBridge Capital involves issuing the SGD Delta Fund on the Ethereum and Stellar blockchains. By tokenizing fund units, this approach promises enhanced transparency and ease of exchange among whitelisted investors. Tokenization, a process of converting rights to an asset into a digital token on a blockchain, represents a significant shift in how investments in government securities can be handled. The Moody’s report highlights this innovative step, emphasizing the potential for increased transparency and investor engagement through this blockchain-based approach.

SC Ventures and the rise of tokenization platforms

The launch of the Libeara tokenization platform by SC Ventures in November marked a crucial step forward in the intersection of blockchain technology and traditional investment structures. Partnering with FundBridge Capital to create this tokenized fund for accredited investors, SC Ventures demonstrates the growing interest in tokenization within the financial sector. As an investment and innovation arm of Standard Chartered Bank, SC Ventures has been at the forefront of exploring and implementing blockchain technology in finance, including participating in the Monetary Authority of Singapore’s Global Retail CBDC Challenge.

Overall, the rating of the SGD Delta Fund by Moody’s signifies a new era where blockchain technology coexists with traditional financial instruments and enhances them. This integration presents a unique opportunity for investors, offering a blend of the security of government bonds and the advantages of blockchain technology. 

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.

Share link:

Damilola Lawrence

Damilola is a crypto enthusiast, content writer, and journalist. When he is not writing, he spends most of his time reading and keeping tabs on exciting projects in the blockchain space. He also studies the ramifications of Web3 and blockchain development to have a stake in the future economy.

Stay on top of crypto news, get daily updates in your inbox

Related News

Show all
Cleanspark
#Industry News
2 mins read

Bitcoin miner CleanSpark boosts efficiency with significant Bitmain S21 deal

Bonk
#Industry News
2 mins read

Bonk’s 70% drop highlights the unpredictability of memecoin investments

ARK
#Industry News
2 mins read

Cathie Wood’s ARK investment trims Coinbase holdings to maintain portfolio balance

2024 begins with a surge in cryptocurrency investments led by institutional players
#Industry News
2 mins read

2024 begins with a surge in cryptocurrency investments led by institutional players: Report

Cryptopolitan daily

Discover our daily newsletter, empowering investors with market insights.

subscribe

Your gateaway into the world of Web3

top section
Learn
AI
Gaming
Company
Our products
Twitter Instagram Linkedin Telegram Facebook Youtube

Copyright 2024 Cryptopolitan

Cryptopolitan
Top Sections
Follow us
Twitter Instagram Linkedin Telegram Facebook Youtube
Subscribe to CryptoPolitan