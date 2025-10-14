Monad co-founder flags Telegram ad scam ahead of airdrop

Monad co-founder Keone Hon has warned users not to click ads on their official channel. He says that malicious actors targeted Monad’s official Telegram channel with advertisements that mimic the project’s forthcoming claim portal.

Keone Hon said attackers have bought Telegram ads that appeared inside the project’s official announcement channel, a space otherwise reserved exclusively for Monad’s own updates. “Crazy that Telegram will push content directly into a channel that otherwise only contains content from one party,” Hon said.

Monad airdrop to open today

The attack came ahead of a much-anticipated Monad airdrop, which is scheduled to open later today, October 14. With scammers attempting to exploit the surge in user attention ahead of the airdrop claim portal opening, Hon asked users that they don’t need to move quickly.

He assured users that they don’t need to rush as the portal will be open for three weeks. “Do not act with urgency, and always triple-verify before doing anything,” Hon wrote, warning the community about the phishing attempts.

The airdrop claim procedure will begin on its official website. Even before the official site opens, several community tools have emerged to allow users to check their wallet eligibility. However, the checks are purely informative, and only the official platform will be authoritative.

Mert, the CEO of Helius Labs, said, “This is an insane opportunity for monad to launch btw […] solana also launched right around the most chaotic crash of the decade […] let the games begin.”

The Monad airdrop is one of the major events of this year-end in the crypto sphere. Monad is a layer-1 blockchain designed to work with the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM), making it easier to scale and transmit data.

The network claims it can handle up to 10,000 transactions per second (TPS) and make decisions almost instantly, through parallel execution and an optimized consensus layer.

Meanwhile, the MON token, which hasn’t been released yet, is already trading on Hyperliquid’s perpetual futures market for about $0.07. This means that it has a fully diluted value (FDV) of about $7 billion, given that there are 100 billion tokens.

