FTX issues alert over phishing scams targeting creditors with $1.6B payout hype

The official account of FTX on blogging platform X has issued a stern warning to its creditors and the general public over the recent activities of scammers. According to the FTX account, these scammers are now targeting creditors awaiting bankruptcy distribution.

In the statement released, the platform noted that there have been several phishing campaigns targeting users waiting for information as it prepares its new round of payouts to creditors.

As previously reported by Cryptopolitan, the FTX Recovery Trust announced that creditors will receive $1.6 billion in a third round of payments. This is not the first time that the entity has made the distribution plan public; it has been sharing it with creditors and the general public since last year.

FTX issues alert over phishing campaigns targeting creditors

According to FTX, the alert was necessary after several reports of deceptive emails impersonating Kroll Restructuring Administration and the FTX Recovery Trust. In the post, the handle urged claimants to remain vigilant for phishing emails that may appear to be from Kroll or the FTX Recovery Trust.

The firm also advised users to be cautious of the platform they visit, warning that scammers even go as far as creating websites to mimic the official FTX Customer Portal.

Please remain aware of phishing emails that look like they are from Kroll or the FTX Recovery Trust and links to scam sites that may appear to look like the FTX Customer Portal (https://t.co/DkYi2hDLbI), such as the examples shown below. Reminder: We will never ask you to connect… pic.twitter.com/vHaXYLzzo8 — FTX (@FTX_Official) October 3, 2025

The company stressed that it will never ask its users to connect their emails before they claim funds belonging to them. The said fraudulent email, according to the firm, appears to come from “Kroll Settlement Advisory” or “Digital Disbursements.”

The email claims that FTX clients are eligible for 118-142% recoveries on petition-date claim values. The scammers then attach links such as clientid-ftxclaims.com or other spoofed domains mimicking the original claim portal, asking users to click the link.

“Kroll, the restructuring administrator for FTX’s Chapter 11 bankruptcy, is preparing distributions… To access your funds, please review the email from our trusted partner, Digital Disbursements,” one of the fake emails read.

The handle also claimed that another false email asks users to confirm their eligibility for a second distribution that has been scheduled for September 30, 2025. FTX and Kroll have repeatedly asked claimants to listen only to directives from the official domains.

Users asked to consult official platforms for information

Users have been advised to also visit the official claims portal for all information regarding payouts and inquiries. In addition, the platform has urged users to avoid clicking links that come in unsolicited emails, noting that it is the first stage of scammers trying to confuse them and take their details.

Users have also been asked to cross-check sender addresses and domain names to ensure they are the right ones. Finally, users are asked to report all suspicious emails and messages to the support team.

Notably, this warning follows ongoing efforts to finalize creditor repayments. On September 30, FTX distributed $1.6 billion to creditors as part of its third round of payments under its Chapter 11 reorganization plan. Eligible creditors who have completed identity verification checks, filled tax forms, and selected their preferred payment provider (BitGo, Payoneer, or Kraken), were to receive their funds within 1-3 business days.

The new round included several classes of claimants, including US claimants, Convenience claimants, Dotcom customers, and Unsecured & loan claimants.

According to reports, future payments will require verification and onboarding on the Customer Portal, and only registered claim holders will be eligible to receive distributions. The platform kick-started its repayment process after its reorganization plan was approved by a court in October 2024. The platform is set to return up to $16.5 billion to creditors.

Claim your free seat in an exclusive crypto trading community - limited to 1,000 members.