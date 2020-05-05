It is no longer news that the cryptocurrency industry and beyond are concerned, yet are looking forward to Bitcoin’s third halving next Tuesday. A glance at Google’s search trends indicates a significant increase in this interest when compared to data for the previous halving event.

Does high interest signal new Bitcoin buyers?

The Google Trends showed in the chart that the search for Bitcoin halving had reached the highest point ever. Reportedly, the new point is four times the point reached in the previous halving that occurred four years ago. For some weeks now, the interest has been continuously rising from different sectors, including prospect Bitcoin buyers.

Notably, the world’s most valuable cryptocurrency has been gaining more popularity amid the four-year momentous occasion, especially with the upcoming event.

Perhaps, a considerable number of people are interested in Bitcoin following the crypto’s surge after each halving event. On this note, one can easily predict new Bitcoin buyers looking to tap from the crypto, although many analysts said the price might not rise accordingly as soon as expected.

Novogratz hints on Bitcoin buyers

Mike Novogratz, a Bitcoin proponent and CEO of Galaxy Digital a digital assets merchant bank, recently revealed Bitcoin is beginning to see an inflow of institutional money, with the halving event at the corner. He disclosed this during “Closing Bell,” by CNBC, a news media.

Novogratz said that hedge funds are the current Bitcoin buyers, and will soon make announcements on the inclusion of Bitcoin, the largest crypto by market cap, into their basket of assets. He stated:

We are seeing lots of new investors in that space. Hedge funds that are buying it. Not just like individuals managers, but they are buying it in their funds. I think you will see some announcements soon.

The Bitcoin proponent had claimed to be bullish on the cryptocurrency, including gold. He classified both as hard assets saying he will remain bullish on them both in an inflationary or stagflationary environment.