TL;DR Breakdown

MiFInity platform adds additional payment option via cryptopay

Additional payment platform to help users target global client

MiFinity platform, a global payment provider, has announced the rollout of Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Ripple, and Litecoin as additional funding and withdrawal options within the MiFinity platform.

The solution is powered by Cryptopay, a third-party cryptocurrency payment service provider that enables Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Ripple, and Litecoin holders to convert cryptocurrencies in real-time into Fiat currency.

The equivalent fiat or cash amount is then credited to the user’s eWallet. This balance can then be used to fund transfers to Merchants or consumers in real-time. Users would also be able to withdraw funds in fiat converted to equivalent value in cryptocurrency from their MiFinity eWallet.

According to a press release by the firm, the integration will allow all global Crypto users to maintain their ‘wallet’ of choice as it also meets the demands of the crypto community and provides additional funding and cashout options to these users.

Ultimately, it enhances the overall MiFinity offering and recognizes that crypto is becoming one of the most popular “alternative payment methods.

MiFinity platform providing more options for users – CFO

The MiFinity platform Chief Financial Officer, Kieron Nolan, expressed excitement over the integration. He said the additional payment option, which supports both paying and payouts, will complement the MiFinity payment platform and allow Merchants to better target their client base with this global solution.

Nolan notes that the product coupled with the weekly onboarding and rollout of new Merchants onto the platform will help move the MiFinity offering onto a new level.

“We fully appreciate and acknowledge the belief shown by our current and future Merchants and payment partners in our product and look forward to the continued rollout and evolution of the platform,” he said.

MiFinity offers a range of cost-effective and efficient end-to-end payment solutions. It has over 60 years of collective experience in the online payments space with a growing network of global partner relationships and a highly secure and regulated technology platform.