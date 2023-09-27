Microsoft’s Strategic Shift: Building Smaller AI Models to Reduce Dependency on OpenAI

TLDR Microsoft’s AI pivot: Building smaller models to cut costs and reduce OpenAI dependency. The future of AI partnerships.

In a rapidly evolving landscape of artificial intelligence, OpenAI has emerged as a formidable player, with its star product, ChatGPT, captivating users across the globe. With its latest valuation soaring to an impressive $90 billion, OpenAI’s success story is making waves. However, a recent development suggests that OpenAI’s ascent may also have unintended consequences, prompting Microsoft, one of its key collaborators, to rethink its strategy.

OpenAI’s meteoric rise

OpenAI’s journey to its current valuation of $90 billion is nothing short of extraordinary. This AI startup, known for its cutting-edge technologies, aims to triple its valuation from earlier this year. The primary driving force behind this surge is the unprecedented popularity of ChatGPT, which is expected to generate revenue in the billions this year. To facilitate this growth, OpenAI is in talks to allow its employees to sell existing shares to investors, potentially pushing the company’s valuation to an astounding $80-90 billion—almost triple its earlier valuation of $29 billion.

Microsoft’s shifting focus

So, what has prompted Microsoft, a longstanding partner of OpenAI, to shift its focus? Microsoft’s strategic move is rooted in a desire to reduce costs and dependency on OpenAI. While Microsoft has invested over $10 billion in OpenAI for exclusive access to its technology, the ongoing and future compute costs associated with large AI models like ChatGPT are a cause for concern.

Creating smaller AI models

Microsoft’s solution to this dilemma is to invest in the development of its own advanced AI models that are smaller and more cost-effective to run. These in-house models are designed to replicate the performance of ChatGPT but with reduced computational overhead. By directing its researchers to create conversational AI models that are nearly as capable as ChatGPT but more efficient, Microsoft aims to control expenses while providing customers with powerful AI features.

Testing the waters with Orca and Phi

The results of Microsoft’s push for smaller AI models are already evident in the form of Orca and Phi. These models, developed in-house, are being tested by Microsoft’s Bing team for tasks similar to those performed by ChatGPT. By developing its own AI capabilities, Microsoft can offer performant and cost-effective AI products, reducing its reliance on external partners.

The strategic implications

Microsoft’s strategic shift has significant implications for both companies and the broader AI industry:

Diversification and risk mitigation: Microsoft’s move to build its own AI models diversifies its portfolio and reduces dependence on a single partner. This risk mitigation strategy is essential in a rapidly evolving industry where partnerships can change or face challenges.

Cost control: The ballooning compute costs associated with large AI models like ChatGPT can be a financial burden. Smaller, more efficient models can help control these expenses, making AI more accessible and affordable for customers.

Negotiation power: Having in-house alternatives gives Microsoft a stronger position in negotiations with OpenAI. It allows Microsoft to negotiate from a position of strength while still benefiting from its partnership with OpenAI.

As OpenAI continues to redefine the AI landscape with its groundbreaking products and skyrocketing valuations, Microsoft’s strategic shift towards building smaller AI models signifies a pivotal moment in the industry’s evolution. This move not only highlights the importance of cost control and risk mitigation but also emphasizes the need for adaptability and self-reliance in the world of artificial intelligence. As both companies chart their respective courses, the AI industry stands to benefit from increased competition, innovation, and accessibility.