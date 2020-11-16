Microsofts veteran hops over to the crypto world.

Alex Solomon, who worked for Microsoft for longer than 20 years, is now working with Enjin.

The move by Mr. Solomon was announced today via a press release.

Microsoft veteran takes on the crypto world

Mr. Solomon will be Enterprise Platforms executive director. Mr. Solomon said to btcmanager that he benefited immensely from working for the legendary tech firm over his lifetime across continents.



He explained how he looked forward to helping the company expand and sees it as an attractive and expected move. Mr. Solomon stated that he was ready for the obstacles that he would face.



Enterprise platforms develop games. Partnering with the former tech giant employee is suitable for Enjin as he played many leadership roles within Microsoft.



Mr.Solomon worked as Azure’s marketing director based in western Europe, and in Malaysia’s Microsoft APAC, he was the Chief Marketing Officer. The expectation is that the former multi-billion tech company employee will help Enjin find a way to stand out from the crowd.

Mr.Solomon will be working directly with clients looking for innovative online experiences in blockchain initiatives. He will help the companies he supports with retention, customer acquisition, and engagement within his role.



An example of the creativity Mr. Solomon has to offer would be his work with Azure Heroes that Microsoft released last year. The 2019 program’s purpose was to help developers communicate and to navigate technology better.



The initiative was global, and they were able to put out 6,200 badges.