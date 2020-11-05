Skymarch Gaming Studio and Enjin games will come about by integrating Non-Fungible Tokens.

Skymarch Gaming Studio together with Enjin launches 3 NFT games. Skymarch Gaming Studio and Enjin games will come about by integrating Non-Fungible Tokens.



The entertainment gaming company Skymarch Gaming studio will partner with Enjin, a blockchain developer. The collaboration will birth three games created through Ethereum based NFT.



Demos are already available for the public. Skymarch’s core team gathers 30 years of gaming experience that work at great gigs such as Ubisoft, Disney, Riot Games, and Electronic Arts.



The deal also ensures Skymarch will participate in Enjins multiverse, enabling gamers to use similar items across the three games.

The Enjin Multiverse

The Enjin Multiverse is a cooperative of developers across multiple platforms and genres to build a closely linked gaming network. The aim is to give players a variety of items that they can use via different games.



Enjin has also partnered with Binance US on a more exclusive limited edition of their multiverse NFT that has items that can cross five games.

This collaboration level allows developers to promote their games and empower players by giving them the capacity to transfer items between games. Thanks to NFT, gamers can be a part of an energetic world where things can be traded seamlessly across different marketplaces.

Work in progress

Skymarch’s three games are towards the final stage of their development. Skymarch Entertainment CEO Jonathan Mckay said it was about creating an immersive gaming experience that the players can enjoy.