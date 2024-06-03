Microsoft Pushes for Windows 11 24H2, Urging Users to Upgrade Their Systems

Microsoft has updated its official support page for the Windows operating system, saying it will cease support for Windows 10. Microsoft is suggesting its users upgrade to Windows 11.

Microsoft recently announced that it will stop providing technical support and security updates for Windows 10. Although Windows 10 is still the company’s most widely used operating system (OS), it will end support for the OS on October 14, 2025.

The official support page also mentions Windows 8.1 and 7, but they were discontinued earlier. After the initial announcement of ending support, users began to see pop-ups from Microsoft to upgrade to Windows 11 more frequently. The company has updated its official page to pass the same message to users.

Not Everyone Can Upgrade to Windows 11 24H2

Two years after the release of Windows 11, a newer version, Windows 11 24H2, is in the finalization stages. Microsoft has already begun testing the system for users, but only for those who are members of the Windows Insider Program. According to the Windows Insider Blog, users can access the new version in the release preview channel.

While Microsoft is urging users to upgrade to Windows 11, it’s not possible for all users. Most modern systems can run Windows 11. For Windows 11 24H2, Microsoft has added the requirement of the SSE 4.2 instruction set. This small change will not impact Windows 11 users, but users still relying on fairly old systems will definitely be affected.

“We are making this year’s annual feature update, Windows 11, version 24H2 (Build 26100.712), available in the Release Preview Channel for customers to preview ahead of general availability later this calendar year.”

Source: Windows Insider Blog.

Windows 11 24H2 requirements are higher than the initial specifications for Windows 11, even though CPUs compatible with the SSE4.2 instruction set have been around for almost 20 years. This means that much older CPUs like the Barcelona series by AMD, with fairly outdated chips and support for SSE4a, will not work.

Some analysts say that some features of version 24H2 will not work even on modern PCs already running Windows 11. Those are the Copilot+ features that will only be available on specialized PCs fitted with the upcoming Qualcomm Snapdragon X processors.

Recall is an example of the new features. It is an app that keeps track of everything a user does on their PC. It turns everything a user has seen into a searchable memory.

Microsoft Pushes for AI

At the moment, Microsoft has reserved Copilot+ features for Snapdragon X series laptops, but many AI skeptics are voicing their fears. They argue that Windows 11 will be here for a long time, like previous versions. Their concern is that Microsoft can work the AI tools to be compatible with AMD, Nvidia, or Intel’s GPUs when it wants to.

Bob Pony, a tech enthusiast, posted on X (previously Twitter) that the Recall feature is present in Windows 11 LTSC.

If you've thought that Windows 11 LTSC is fully exempt from Microsoft's AI push, well think again!

Windows Recall is present in Windows 11 LTSC!



It won't run on most devices right now as it requires a device that meets the requirements for the Windows Recall feature. pic.twitter.com/KZNWyYwe6O — Bob Pony ✨ (@TheBobPony) May 29, 2024

Most analysts say that the Copilot+ feature will eventually be part of high-end laptops. Some are relying on the Windows modding community to come up with ways to disable AI functions. Adam Conway at Xda-developers wrote that “early reports of Microsoft’s Recall don’t particularly lend faith to it being particularly secure, either.”

Conway was referring to a post by Kevin Beaumont on X where he proved how data from Recall can be exfiltrated. As Windows 10 support is coming to an end, users relying on it for being a secure operating system without AI features seem to be on a timer. Conway also suggested that if users don’t want any AI features in the future, they can switch to Linux or stay on Windows 10. However, relying on Windows 10 after the support ends is also costly, as users will have to pay for extended security updates.

Microsoft Is Trying to Retain Customers

Windows 10 has dominated the market for almost nine years. In an effort to retain old users, Microsoft has also mentioned Windows 8.1 and 7 on its support page along with Windows 10. Under the tab for each version of the operating system, the tech giant encourages users to replace their PCs in order to keep enjoying the Windows experience.

Microsoft’s page for Windows 8.1 notes that “you might be able to upgrade your Windows 8.1 device to a newer version of Windows, but we recommend moving to a new PC that can run Windows 11 as the best option.”

The page for Windows 7 also tells essentially the same story, stating that change can be difficult, but it also shows general support for upgrading to Windows 11.

Despite the AI skepticism, some analysts say that many users prefer AI features and are adopting them. They say that increased PC sales are an indication of people’s preference for new features.

Microsoft is also bringing many AI features in June, such as Live Captions, Windows Studio effects, and the Recall feature. Still, there are people who don’t want AI to access everything on their PCs. Elon Musk, in a tweet regarding Recall, said, “This is a Black Mirror episode. Definitely turning this feature off.”

